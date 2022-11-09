The three-screen Nelson Bay Cinema will join the Majestic Cinema Group from December 1, adding to the existing eight sites operated by Majestic in northern NSW and south-east Queensland.

Further, Nelson Bay’s owner and operator Neil Merrin will join the independent cinema chain as chief operating officer and investor in the business. Current Majestic Cinemas OOO Andrew Weir has been promoted to deputy CEO.

“Nelson Bay Cinemas is a well-run and much-loved cinema in a growing area and will be a great addition to the existing Majestic Cinemas Group,” said Majestic Cinemas CEO Kieren Dell.

“Neil will be an extremely important addition to Majestic Cinema’s senior management team as we grow and adapt for the future.”

Merrin has almost five decades of experience in the cinema industry, including 10 years running Nelson Bay Cinema. Prior to this he worked for Greater Union Cinemas for 28 years, including as chief operating officer.

Day-to-day operations at Nelson Bay Cinema will not change, with the same staff serving patrons, including Merrin. Nelson Bay’s VIP Movie Club members will be transferred to the Majestic Movie Club and will receive similar benefits, as well as benefits across the Majestic Cinema Group. Online ticketing and other technical upgrades will come to Nelson Bay Cinema in the coming months.

“I am excited to join Majestic Cinemas, and look forward to working with Kieren, as a member of his senior team,” said Merrin.

“Adding our great team at Nelson Bay to the larger Majestic team will benefit both parties as skills and experiences can be shared across the larger company. I know that Majestic Cinemas Nelson Bay will be an important part of the Majestic Cinemas group as we drive all our cinemas to move to the next level.”

The changeover date will be in time for a collection of summer movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody.