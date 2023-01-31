Two creatives from NSW and one from North Queensland have been selected to take part in Screenworks’ Regional Crew Development Program.

Alstonville’s Willow Inman, Grafton’s A’mi Gray, and Townsville’s Enya Flett will spend the coming year learning about industry crew roles and developing their knowledge through a mix of paid on-the-job placements and training at TAFE NSW Lismore, where they will study for a Certificate III in Screen & Media.

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Netflix and with support from NSW Government and TAFE NSW, the program was this year expanded to the Sunshine State as Screen Queensland came aboard.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said his team was excited to see how far this year’s recipients could take their traineeships.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to witness the four trainees develop their skills and kickstart their careers this past year,” he said.

“They’ve taken the opportunities and created long-lasting relationships with practitioners that will stand them in good stead for the future.”

Grey, Flett, and Inman each expressed their gratitude for the chance to take their screen careers to the next level.

“I am beyond thrilled to have this rare opportunity to acquire valuable experience within it,” Grey said.

“I am so grateful that whilst residing in a regional area, I am fortunate enough to have the same opportunity to work in the industry, thanks to Screenworks, Netflix, and Screen Queensland,” Flett said.

“I’m eager to learn every aspect there is about film, as well as have all these new experiences and meet so many new people through this traineeship,” Inman said.

Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu said it was a privilege for the company to play a part at the beginning of what she hoped would be “long and fulfilling careers in the screen sector”.

Screenworks is also looking for production companies and heads of departments from across Australia interested in taking on trainees for work placements in 2023.

Placements can be based in Northern NSW, South East Queensland, North Queensland, or beyond.

All trainees will be paid by Screenworks during their placement terms.