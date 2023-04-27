‘North Shore’ (Trailer)

Beach Road Pictures’ North Shore, starring Joanne Froggatt and John Bradley, will premiere on Network 10 at 8.40pm May 10.

The six-part crime drama, co-commissioned with Paramount UK, stars Froggatt as a UK politician whose 19-year-old daughter is found dead in Sydney Harbour. Cultures clash as a British and an Australian detective team up to solve a complex murder mystery. But this international investigation will expose more than murder, as the two detectives begin to uncover a conspiracy with political consequences.

Kirsty Sturgess, Dan Spielman, Rob Carlton, Matt Passmore, Rhys Muldoon, Claire Lovering and Chris Alosio also star.

North Shore is created by Cold Feet’s Mike Bullen and directed by Gregor Jordan with writing from Marcia Gardner. Diane Haddon is the producer, with executive producers Beach Road Pictures’ David Maher and David Taylor, Bullen and Paramount ANZ head of drama Rick Maier.

The series is financed by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, and produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.