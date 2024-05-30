NZFC farewells head of development and production Leanne Saunders

New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC ) head of development and production Leanne Saunders will depart the agency this week after nearly eight years.

Saunders joined NZFC in 2016 following a career in producing, where her credits included The Weight of Elephants, Born to Dance, The Devil’s Rock, Christmas and Desert, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

More than 100 productions from various filmmakers and talent received funding during her tenure, including The Power Of The Dog, After The Party, The Convert, and We Are Still Here.

According to NZFC, Saunders remained “passionate about the sector and wants to express gratitude to colleagues and industry for their collaboration and support over the past years during a rapidly changing environment”.

“She is excited about opportunities ahead of her and for the wider industry and wishes Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission all the best for their new direction,” the agency said.

“The commission wishes Leanne all the very best with this next chapter in her career.”

Saunders’ departure comes as NZFC prepares to operate under a new structure from July 1, with 28 positions disestablished in favour of 15 new roles. Of the disestablished positions, seven were vacant.

The agency is recruiting for a marketing and communications executive, a rights, licensing, and royalties executive, a film production lead, and a head of funding.

Earlier this month, NZFC Annie Murray said the next phase would be about “doing things differently”, so the agency used its resources to “target how we can best add value to an industry of significant importance to New Zealand and New Zealanders”.

“This means thinking differently about every aspect of what we do and making changes that range from granting funding directly to industry for talent and skills development to stopping giving creative feedback on scripts, reviewing our marketing function and how our funds are streamlined,” she said.