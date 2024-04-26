‘Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story’ (Trailer)

Nadia Tass’ Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story details the life story of the Soviet actor dubbed the ‘Robert Redford of the USSR’.

Based on his soon-to-be posthumously published autobiography, the documentary charts Vidov’s journey to becoming one of the Soviet Union’s most celebrated actors of his time, before marrying into General Secretary Brezhnev’s inner circle and winding up blacklisted, threatened with death, and forced to defect to the West. Reinventing himself in Hollywood, his efforts to counter anti-Russian stereotypes were attacked by the same forces that ruined his career decades earlier.

Narrated by Brian Cox and starring Costa Ronin as the voice of Oleg Vidov, the film features interviews with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Joan Borsten Vidov, Leonid Berdichevsky, Cathy Moriaty, Amanda Plummer, and many more.

Producer Joan Borsten and composer Andrea Guerra joined Tass on the creative team.

Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story will screen on SBS June 24, after which it will be available to stream on SBS On Demand.