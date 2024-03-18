Paramount appoints Beverley McGarvey to lead Australasian business

Paramount Global has appointed Beverley McGarvey to the new position of president of Network 10, head of streaming, and regional lead for Australia and New Zealand.

The role expands her current remit to include both commercial and creative leadership of Paramount’s multi-platform business in Australia, with oversight of Network 10 and its portfolio of brands, including 10 Play.

McGarvey continues to oversee all original content out of Australia in alignment with Paramount’s global studio organisation and the businesses’ commercial capabilities. She reports to Pam Kaufman, president & CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences, and will continue to lead Paramount+ in Australia, reporting to Marco Nobili, EVP and international general manager of Paramount+, in this capacity.

Kaufman said McGarvey has a proven track record of driving creative and commercial success in the Australian market, which is a priority for Paramount.

“With Beverley at the helm, we are well-positioned to maintain our strong position in Australia as the only global media company with a successful free-to-air network and powerful free and paid streaming platforms, powered by our global content pipeline and our range of originally produced Australian shows,” Kaufman said in a statement.

McGarvey said Paramount would “continue to pursue our multi-platform growth strategy, investing in key commercial partnerships and contributing to our global pipeline of content.”

Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, will continue to work closely with McGarvey to focus on revenue growth and strategy. Prosser and his portfolio will now fully align with Paramount Advertising International, reporting directly to Lee Sears, president international markets advertising sales.