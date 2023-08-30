Paramount ANZ announces departure of head of entertainment and factual Stephen Tate

There has been another executive shift at Paramount ANZ, with head of entertainment and factual programming, Stephen Tate, to leave his position this week after more than two decades at the network.

Throughout his tenure, Tate has been responsible for the likes of Australian Idol, Big Brother, Australian Survivor, The Bachelor Australia, The Masked Singer Australia, The Amazing Race Australia, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

He has also overseen comedy and factual franchises, such as Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation, Rove Live, Todd Sampson’s Body Hack, as well as live event programming including the AACTA and ARIA Awards.

Tate’s departure comes less than a week after Paramount ANZ announced head of drama and executive production, Rick Maier, would move to the newly created role of creative advisor for drama at the company next year.

Tate said he was leaving “with a fully-charged battery for the next adventure.”

“My time at Network 10 and more recently Paramount ANZ truly has been a privilege,” he said.

“I’m so grateful for the creative challenges entrusted to me but most importantly the deep and enduring friendships forged both within this fantastic organisation and with all our amazing suppliers in the Australian production community.”

Paramount ANZ chief content officer and executive vice president, Beverley McGarvey, paid tribute to the executive for his “incredible energy, passion, and tireless creativity”

“Not only is Stephen a brilliant executive producer but he has been critical in casting so many, now household, names in all our favourite shows,” she said.

“As he moves to the next chapter of his career, we all wish him the best and we will miss his infectious enthusiasm.”

Tate will depart Paramount ANZ this Friday, September 1.