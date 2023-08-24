Rick Maier to become creative adviser for drama at Paramount

Paramount ANZ head of drama and executive production, Rick Maier, will move to the newly created role of creative advisor for drama at the company from next year.

During his time as head of drama, Maier has been responsible for titles such as NCIS: Sydney, Last King of the Cross, The Secrets She Keeps, Five Bedrooms, North Shore, Puberty Blues, Offspring, Wake in Fright, Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms, Brock, My Life is Murder, The Wrong Girl, Playing for Keeps, Wonderland, Hawke, Rush, and Neighbours.

He is also synonymous with MasterChef Australia, having been the network executive producer

for 11 seasons.

His new role will include overseeing and representing Paramount across key local dramas and advising on international dramas for co-productions and acquisitions.

Maier paid tribute to “everyone at 10 for their enduring friendship”, while looking to the “many more great challenges ahead”.

“As a curious writer I came to 10 wanting to understand how networks operate,” he said.

“Fair to say it’s still a mystery. But in a good way.”

Paramount ANZ chief content officer and executive vice president, Beverley McGarvey was pleased Maier had agreed to stay on the team as he transitioned to the next stage of his career.

“Not only has Rick been an outstanding leader in the scripted space over many years but he has

been a critical member of the content leadership team and a great colleague, mentor, and friend

to me and many others,” she said.