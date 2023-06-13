Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance lead ‘NCIS: Sydney’

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance will play the leaders of an eclectic team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in NCIS: Sydney, as filming continues in the harbour city.

Swann takes on the role of NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey in the series, while Lasance is her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

They are joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP forensic scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP forensic pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

The episodes will follow the multi-national taskforce as they strive to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount ANZ, NCIS: Sydney is the first iteration of the franchise to be based outside the US.

While Paramount ANZ has so far declined to name the creatives involved in the series, director Shawn Seet was captured in paparazzi photos of the shoot last month.

Script Development Program participants Rachael Alford, Ella Cook, James Stewart Cripps, Siobhan Domingo, Josh Sambono, and Clare Sladden have been working in the writers’ room. Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman and Paramount ANZ head of drama Rick Maier have been listed by Screen Australia as executive producers. While Shane Brennan was originally attached to the project, he is understood to no longer be involved.

Maier hoped the upcoming program would be “one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year”.

“One of the best-loved franchises in the world in the hands of one of our best production companies and an outrageously talented cast and crew,” he said.

Endemol Shine Australia head of scripted Sara Richardson said charismatic and engaging characters were at the heart of the series.

“We have found just that with our incredible cast and the tight team they have formed,” she said.

“This first international iteration has all the DNA of the beloved franchise, but with a quintessentially Australian flavour.”

The series will be distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.