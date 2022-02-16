Australia will soon have its own version of the global NCIS franchise, with streaming service Paramount+ and CBS Studios to begin production on NCIS: Sydney.

To be shot later this year, the series will mark the first iteration of the drama be based outside the US.

NCIS: Los Angeles creator and Australian Writers’ Guild president Shane Brennan is on board for the project, which will feature a mix of local stories and creative talent. Cast announcements will be made soon.

Brennan said the announcement reflected a “massive vote of confidence” in the Australian industry.

“It means writers, directors, actors, and crew will have the opportunity to showcase their talent producing an Australian version of a franchise that is recognised around the world,” he said.

“The series will have a uniquely Australian feel but will deliver all the drama and thrills of this franchise against the backdrop of our most recognised and iconic city.

“CBS Studios and Paramount +’s decision adds to Australia’s burgeoning reputation as being the place to make cost eﬀective, high quality, writer-driven drama for a worldwide audience.”

Previous editions NCIS, NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, have been seen in over 200 markets worldwide, with NCIS winning the International Audience Award as the most watched television series by Médiamétrie and Eurodata in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

The latest installment will launch exclusively on Paramount+ and Network 10, while debuting internationally on Paramount+ in 2023.

ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand chief content officer and executive vice president, Beverley McGarvey, said the broadcaster couldn’t wait for production to get underway.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations.”

NCIS: Sydney was one of many commissions unveiled as part of the ViacomCBS Investor Day event on Tuesday, during which the company also announced it would be officially changing its name from ViacomCBS to Paramount.