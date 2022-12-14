Six screenwriters have been chosen to take part in the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program, with Rachael Alford, Ella Cook, James Cripps, Siobhan Domingo, Josh Sambono, and Clare Sladden to complete 10-week full-time paid placements on the upcoming drama.

Delivered through Screen Australia, in association with Paramount ANZ, CBS Studios, Endemol Shine Australia, and the Australian Writers’ Guild, the initiative is designed to give early to mid-career experience in each of the roles that make up a global script department, while benefitting from the guidance of senior script co-ordinators, writers and editors.

NCIS: Sydney — the first iteration of the drama based outside the US — will launch exclusively on Paramount+ and Network 10, while debuting internationally on Paramount+ in 2023.

Screen Australia head of content, Grainne Brunsdon said the agency had been blown away by the volume of applications received for the program, following the initial launch in September.

“Screen Australia is proud to support early to mid-career writers to take part in a global series and not only gain knowledge and experience in the Script Department of a renowned drama but also bring their authentic perspectives to the Sydney iteration of NCIS,” she said.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman also noted the “extraordinary” calibre of the submissions, while Paramount ANZ head of drama and executive production Rick Maier expected the industry would “be hearing a lot more” from the successful applicants.

The successful writers are as follows:

Rachael Alford is a writer and actor from Melbourne, Australia. In 2018, she gained her Master of Screenwriting from the Victorian College of the Arts, after which she received VicScreen’s Key Talent Writing Placement on Neighbours, where she went on to work as script coordinator, then trainee editor/storyliner. In recent months, Alford has been notetaking for Fremantle’s Rock Island Mysteries and Endemol Shine’s RFDS, as well as developing her own projects.

