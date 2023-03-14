The satirical headlines of “Australia’s oldest and favourite newspaper” are making their way to the screen in the form of Paramount+ original The Betoota Advocate Presents.

Created by Betoota Advocate editor-at-large Errol Parker and editor Clancy Overall, the new series, currently in production, will tackle the country’s most polarising news stories in the signature style of the comedic masthead.

Andrew Watson and Tom Rohr are executive producing for Warner Bros. Australia, alongside Paramount ANZ executive producer for drama and comedy Sophia Mogford. Warner Bros. Australia head of content Johnny Lowry is also understood to be involved.

Started in 2014, the Betoota Advocate has since worked its way into the mainstream, regularly interviewing a range of high-profile guests and amassing nearly 2 million followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The brand now incorporates a news site, a series of books, a podcast, and merchandise that includes a range of beers.

With the company now set to branch out further, Parker and Overall vowed to “not shy away from the depraved, the cringe, the hilarious and the pathetic”.

“As Australia’s oldest and favourite newspaper, The Betoota Advocate has knocked back countless offers to make all manner of TV shows over the years,” they said

“Finally, Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Australia have agreed to let us make the TV show WE wanted to make, and one that everyone else was too afraid to go near – as well as lining our pockets in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

“So, with the universe aligning, we present the modern history of Australia that nobody really talks about… for a reason. This series tackles four pillars of Australian history. Corruption, money, religion and tribalism.

“From the Fine Cotton racing scandal, to Murdoch and Packer trading blows in the Super League war, to the rise and fall of the Hillsong Church, to riots on Cronulla beach.”