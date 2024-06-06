Perpetual Entertainment names Vicki Keogh as NZ general manager and executive producer

Perpetual Entertainment, known for Under The Vines and Troppo, has appointed former Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ commissioning senior director Vicki Keogh as general manager and executive producer for its New Zealand branch.

Keogh has overseen Warner Bros. Discovery’s ANZ’s slate of content since 2022, supporting local productions on the world stage, including original local format Tracked and the upcoming scripted series Madam, starring Rachel Griffiths.

After beginning her career as a producer/director in current affairs and factual television in the UK, she moved to New Zealand in 2012, transitioning into commissioning at the nation’s state broadcaster TVNZ.

Over the past 25 years, she has commissioned and produced some of the highest-rating prime-time series for the BBC, ITV, Sky, TVNZ, and Warner Bros. Discovery, including The Traitors NZ, Married at First Sight NZ, Drag Race Down Under, Taskmaster NZ and Dragons’ Den.

Keogh looked forward to working with CEO Greg Quail and general manager Brendan Dahill to build Perpetual’s New Zealand slate.

“I’ve always been passionate about bringing our incredible local stories to global audiences,” she said.

“Perpetual’s well-established international credentials and their strategic commercial approach to producing content align perfectly with that goal.”

Quail said Keogh brought a wealth of experience to the team.

“We look forward to creating more New Zealand content that succeeds both in the domestic market and internationally,” he said.

Keogh starts her role with Perpetual Entertainment on Monday, July 8.