Petrina Hull joins Odin’s Eye as head of development and acquisitions

Odin’s Eye Entertainment has hired Petrina Hull as head of development and acquisitions, a role that will see her spearhead the company’s internal productions.

The production, distribution and sales business is currently working on a slate of projects across animation, live-action feature film and children’s TV series.

Working remotely from Noosa in Queensland, Hull will form part of the core acquisitions and sales team at Odin’s Eye, which also includes the Sydney-based CEO and co-founder Michael Favelle and Derek Lui, who oversees sales to Asia and Australia. Other members of the team include the Canada-based Lauren Thomas, who oversees sales to Latin America, Eastern Europe and other European territories, and sales consultant Adam Wright, who is based in California.

Hull worked at Kennedy Miller Mitchell for more than a decade in various roles across films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Happy Feet, and was involved in the development of Furiosa. After leaving the company, Hull spent four years in London developing a slate of projects under her own banner, Sensuble Productions, and mentoring writers as a script and development consultant.

Favelle said Hull’s experience working across a variety of broad commercial genres made her the “perfect choice” to work across Odin’s Eye’s development slate.

“Petrina brings with her a great depth of knowledge and insight about commercial genre development and it is her ability to effectively communicate her thoughts and instincts that make her an exceptional developer of content,” he said.

“I’m sure we will achieve great things with her as a key member of our team.”

Hull said her focus was filmmaker-centric and approach about collaboration.

“I’m deeply passionate about cultivating relationships with writers, directors, and producers, working hand-in-hand to bring their creative visions to life and share compelling stories with audiences worldwide,” she said.