‘Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert’ sequel in the works with original cast

Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert trio Hugo Weaving, Terence Stamp, and Guy Pearce are reportedly preparing to ride again, with writer/director Stephan Elliott planning a sequel to the 1994 film.

In comments made to Deadline, Elliott confirmed a script had been written for a follow-up that has Weaving, Stamp, and Pearce reprise their roles as Tick/Mitzi, Bernadette, and Adam/Felicia, respectively.

“I’m not repeating myself, we’ll start the new film in Australia, but by God, we’re going on one helluva journey,” he said.

“The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, we’re still working out deals. … It’s happening.”

Centred on a pair of drag performers and a transgender woman as they travel across the desert to perform their unique style of cabaret, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert premiered in Un Certain Regard section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, going on to take in more than $16 million at the domestic box office, while also winning an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

It has since inspired a successful stage show and a reality TV series.

Elliott told Deadline that while he had long been resistant to the idea of a sequel, the death of his parents, coupled with the pandemic, made him realise he “had something to write about”, adding that he was hoping to begin shooting this year.

It comes after the History Trust of South Australia launched a campaign to restore the 1976 Hino Freighter bus used in the original movie following its discovery at a property in Ewingar in the Northern Rivers Region.

“Our plans for the museum-grade heritage restoration and immersive exhibition of Priscilla at Australia’s National Motor Museum in South Australia, will now take on even greater urgency,” History Trust of South Australia CEO Greg Mackie said.

“With original cast members Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving all reprising their original roles, it is critically important that the final star of the movie, Priscilla, is able to join them.”

