In 2022, 33 Australian documentaries were released into cinemas. Of those, only nine made over $100,000 in box office. None made over $350,000. Twelve made less than $10,000.*

At last week’s Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC), the future of Australian documentaries in cinemas went under the microscope in a panel discussion.

“There’s something not adding up here,” producer and distributor Sue Maslin of Film Art Media told delegates.

“We’re at a time where overall audience numbers are down. People, by and large, are not going to the movies necessarily to see documentaries in numbers because they’re getting them in other forms, most notably on the streamers. Yet filmmakers are making more and more and more feature documentaries, many of which are destined theatrically.

“There’s a mismatch between what’s happening in the market, what’s happening with audience and what filmmakers are actually doing.”

Paul Wiegard, CEO and co-founder of Madman Entertainment, reflected that 2022 was “terrible” for feature documentary. The landscape saw box office concentrated around certain tentpoles like Top Gun: Maverick, which made over $90 million. While that film’s gross is evidence certain audiences are still keen to come out to the cinema for certain titles, he suggested audiences look different than they did pre-COVID.

He also offered a stark commercial reality: A distributor struggles to make revenue on a film that makes below $500,000. Notably, only six Australian documentaries have made over that number in the last five years.

“Do these films need to be seen on a big screen? Are they entertaining? Have they had social impact campaigns that we’ve had in years past supporting these films?,” he asked, noting that with film festivals also disrupted by COVID, many docs have lost a platform that provided focus and elevation.

There remains the notion that theatrical is a loss leader, in that it provides the marketing and publicity that then helps a film make its real money in downstream ancillary markets. Yet Wiegard said for films that do less than $100,000 in BO it was hard to build an economic argument.

For exhibitors to continue to want to program feature documentaries, he said they want to be able to point to films that have worked in the past.

“That becomes the guiding light, the blue sky potential.

“We do need films to perform to garner that support. At the moment it’s a very tough conversation with exhibitors to support a lot of feature docs.”

Brisbane and Gold Coast film festival programmer Sasha Close, who has previously worked for Wallis Cinemas, said she was optimistic about theatrical, but said the reality was just prior to COVID there were more than 700 films being released in cinemas a year.

“There’s a real churn and burn. You’re looking at bottom line, you’ve got another film being released next week. You’re making really difficult decisions as a programmer.

“There are questions that have to be asked about supply and what is being released.”

‘The Lost City of Melbourne’, still playing in cinemas, was the highest grossing Australian feature doc of 2022.

Box office in focus

In 2018 and 2019, overall box office receipts in Australia tallied $1.2 billion. In 2022, the first year since COVID that saw cinemas free from closures, figures reached $935.7 million.

The box office is not at complete recovery, with exhibitors continuing to report that older audiences have been slower to return than their younger counterparts. This is a concern as in the two decades prior to 2020, the 50+ demographic was the only audience segment to see continued growth.

Documentaries traditionally make up only a fraction of box office earnings in Australia, generally around just 1 per cent. The impact of COVID on documentary earnings mirrors that of the broader box office. In 2018, feature documentaries, both local and foreign, made $12.4 million and in 2019, $15 million. In 2022, it was just $7.3 million.

The positive news? About 30 per cent of the overall documentary box office take comes via Australian films. So in 2018 local docs made $3.2 million, in 2019 $5.2 million, and 2022, $2.9 million.

The proportion of the documentary box office taken by foreign and Australian films.

Where’s the opportunity?

Drilling further into box office data at AIDC, producer Chris Kamen observed there had been some connecting themes between Australian documentaries that performed well over the past five years.

The two highest grossing local docs of 2022 were Gusto Films’ The Lost City of Melbourne, which gathered $345,279 and Bonsai’s Franklin, which Kamen produced, at $289,391.

Kamen described both those films as “hyper-local”; The Lost City of Melbourne, directed by Gus Berger, arguably has limited audience scope beyond Melbourne, but made those kinds of numbers from just 16 screens. After opening last September, it is still playing at Carlton’s Cinema Nova and at Berger’s own Thornbury Picture House (the AIDC panel did joke that “it helps if you own your own cinema”).

Rank Title Distributor Lifetime gross Max Screens Release date 1 2040 Madman $1,529,391 93 23/05/19 2 The Australian Dream Madman $1,149,377 106 22/08/19 3 Mystify: Michael Hutchence Madman $1,149,228 115 4/07/19 4 Gurrumul Madman $1,004,569 44 26/04/18 5 Working Class Boy Universal $823,022 221 23/08/18 6 Girls Can’t Surf Madman $627,915 117 11/03/21 7 Slim & I Universal $436,761 118 10/09/20 8 My Name Is Gulpilil ABCG Film $424,488 45 27/05/21 9 Birth TIme: The Documentary Demand Film $396,848 50 11/02/21 10 In My Blood It Runs Bonsai FIlms $378,565 18 20/02/20 The highest grossing Australian documentaries of the past five years. (Source: data presented at AIDC)

Kamen said: “If you’ve got something that has a hyper-local appeal to your own neighbourhood, your own city, that will help stand out against all the other films on offer.

“With Franklin, it had something like a 21 week run at the State Cinema in Hobart. It’s represented about 30 per cent of our box office take – just one cinema. We’ve been blown away by how well the local Hobart community has taken it and really owned it. People have watched it multiple times.”

One of the other key themes identified between high grossing documentary films was music. Films like Mystify: Michael Hutchence ($1.1 million); Gurrumul ($1 million), Working Class Boy ($823,022), Slim & I ($436,761), Midnight Oil 1984 ($299,849), The Song Keepers ($279,237) and Lee Kernagan: Boy from the Bush ($272,692) are all among the top 20 highest grossing local docs of the last five years.

Tait Brady, who has produced and distributed several music docs, said their box office success was a typically a result of having a clearly defined, targeted and passionate niche to market the film to, and often, available talent who can help in publicity.

However, he noted that while his AACTA-nominated music doc I’m Wanita had a thriving festival life and won several prizes, including from Sydney Film Festival and AIDC, it struggled to draw a large cinema audience due to its unknown nature enigmatic subject Wanita Bahtiyar.

“You couldn’t get anyone to go and see in the cinema. This is the unusual music documentary about an unknown. So she doesn’t have that core audience.”

Kamen also observed there was an appetite for projects with Indigenous themes, citing top earners like The Australian Dream ($1.1 million), Gurrumul, My Name is Gulpilil ($424,488), In My Blood it Runs ($378,565), The Song Keepers and Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra ($236,546).

Wiegard added many of these examples had fantastic impact campaigns, had a high profile subject, were released at major film festivals, and also played well in regional Australia. He noted many also reached secondary education and corporate audiences, who saw them as part of their Reconciliation Action Plans.

“There’s a whole number of different ways the films were extended to a broader audience. It wasn’t just the primary audience being a lover of feature docs; I don’t think people were seeing these films in these cases thinking they were seeing ‘a documentary’.”

Close added that outdoor/adventure was a growing genre that was engaging audiences in the doc space, seen response to films like Facing Monsters ($249,066) as well as international films like Free Solo.

GoodThing Productions head of factual Charlotte Wheaton also suggested sports documentaries offered an “inherent big audience”, adding the best ones are those that also speak to societal issues, like The Australian Dream, which dealt with the racist abuse that Sydney Swans captain Adam Goodes faced, and Girls Can’t Surf, which dealt with sexism.

“Sport works because you’ve got a following, but it’s cinematic – it’s got drama. It’s got winners, losers, underdogs. You’ve got skin in the game. Everyone’s invested. Also the way its shot lends itself to being seen on the big screen.”

Finally, Kamen observed that impact campaigns were another linking theme across many high earners, including the top performer of the last five years, 2040 ($1.5 million), as well as The Australian Dream, Girls Can’t Surf ($627,915), Birth Time: The Documentary ($396,915) and In My Blood It Runs.

Maslin said that impact and theatrical distribution were a sensible marriage, having had a positive experience in this regard with 2021’s Brazen Hussies.

“What is it that theatrical offers that no other platforms – live, free-to-air, streaming etc – offer? That is community. Sitting in a space and bringing people together. That is at the core of impact because you’re wanting to bring community together for conversation and to drive change. It also feeds in beautifully to what theatrical offers, which is the notion of experience, coming to speakers, events.”

Given impact campaigns often continue beyond a theatrical release, Maslin said it is vital producers hire an impact producer rather than try to handle it themselves; to think of impact as its own separate unit.

Wiegard warned it was also vital for producers to secure any relevant talent to participate in any tours ahead of time, and to start work on impact campaigns at least six months before the film is dated in order to have time to activate key partners around the film.

“On the impact front, do as many of those screenings directly with those audiences in advance of the actual national release to build a word of mouth.”

Kamen noted there are ways around talent availability. Knowing they had limited ability to secure Bob Brown for the release of Franklin, they held 21 simultaneous screenings around the country with a live-streamed Q&A with Brown at the end.

Final words of advice

Older cinemagoers the slowest to return, and Wiegard observed: “We don’t have a great history of making feature documentaries for a younger audience in this country.”

However, docs that have targeted a younger audiences in the past – like That Sugar Film and 2040 – have done well. Wiegard said on the latter, it was often 14-15 year-olds taking their parents to the cinema.

Further, he said from a distributor’s perspective, theatrical success with feature docs was about being very targeted.

“Particular venues are terrific for certain films. You provide a really strong argument for why that venue and how it’s going to be supported. Exhibitors love a full screening and that’s what will happen at an event, at the very least.”

Maslin said producers needed to ask themselves tough questions. What makes your film theatrical and cinematic? Who is your audience and how are you going to find them.

“Otherwise you’re putting a huge amount of time and effort into work that ultimately is not being seen by audiences in that cinema space. Feature docs, fine, but theatrical, it’s a whole other ballgame.

“We’re all at the pointy end where we know what it costs to release a film and what you have to return just to be able to cover your marketing costs. It’s a big risk.”

*These figures are based on Numero data, and include only films that released in the 2022 calendar year. They vary to what was presented in session at AIDC, which stated 53 Australian documentaries had been released in cinemas, with only nine making over $100,000 and 25 making less than $10,000.