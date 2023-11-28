ADVERTISEMENT

Production categories announced for SPA Awards

Carmen, Foe, Limbo, Shayda, Streets of Colour, and The Royal Hotel will contend for Feature Film Production of the Year at next year’s Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards, to be held on the final night of Screen Forever on the Gold Coast.

It was one of 12 production categories unveiled today for the peer-voted awards, which encompass titles first released to audiences between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Speaking about the past year, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the Australian screen sector continued to delight audiences globally with stories that shared the country’s distinct culture and creativity, despite being faced with a number of challenges.

“The productions announced today as finalists are a testament to the determination and originality of screen practitioners here in Australia, and we thank all our member businesses for their tireless work,” he said.

“I have huge admiration for, and applaud, all those affiliated with each of the productions and look forward to celebrating the achievements of our members’ successes at the awards ceremony in March 2024 as part of Screen Forever 38.”

Production Award categories are open for voting by SPA members from November 28 until 11:59pm AEDT on January 10, 2024. Finalists and recipients of the individual and business awards categories will be announced in 2024.

Screen Forever will be held on the Gold Coast from March 19 – 21, with financing opportunities available through the SPA Connect Market, to be held March 26-27.

The full list of production nominees is as follows:

SERIES:
Animated Production of the Year
100% Wolf: Book of Hath (ABC) – Flying Bark Productions
Beep and Mort (ABC) – Windmill Pictures
Ginger and the Vegesaurs S2 (ABC) – Cheeky Little Media
Kangaroo Beach Season S2 (ABC) – Cheeky Little Media
Koala Man (Disney+) – Princess Pictures
YOLO: Silver Destiny S2 (Stan) – Princess Pictures
Children’s Production of the Year (excluding animation)
Crazy Fun Park (ABC) – Werner Film Productions
Rock Island Mysteries S2 (Network 10) – Fremantle Australia
Spooky Files (ABC) – Tony Ayres Productions and Megaboom Pictures
Surviving Summer S2 (Netflix) – Werner Film Productions
The PM’s Daughter S2 (ABC) – Fremantle Australia
Turn Up The Volume (ABC) – Matchbox Pictures and Film Camp
Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year
Class of 07 (Prime Video) – Matchbox Pictures
Deadloch (Prime Video) – Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions
Gold Diggers (ABC) – KOJO Studios
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix) – Guesswork Television
In Limbo (ABC) – Bunya Productions and Heiress Films
Mother and Son (ABC) – Wooden Horse
Documentary Series Production of the Year
Folau (ABC) – In Films
Matildas: The World At Our Feet (Disney+) – Barking Mad Productions
Ningaloo Nyinggulu (ABC) – Artemis Media
Old People’s Home for Teenagers (ABC) – Endemol Shine Australia
Queerstralia (ABC) – Guesswork Television
The First Inventors (NITV & Network 10) – Ronde Media
The Swap (SBS) – Southern Pictures
The Way We Wore (ABC) – Stranger Than Fiction
Drama Series Production of the Year
Bay of Fires (ABC) – Archipelago Productions
Black Snow (Stan) – Goalpost Pictures
Erotic Stories (SBS) – Lingo Pictures
Love Me (BINGE) – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia
NCIS: Sydney (Paramount+) – Endemol Shine Australia
Scrublands (Stan) – Easy Tiger Productions
The Newsreader S2 (ABC) – Werner Film Productions
Totally Completely Fine (Stan) – Fremantle Australia
Entertainment Production of the Year
Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites (SBS) – i8 Studio
Dancing With the Stars S32 (7 Network) – BBC Studios Australia
Gogglebox Australia S17 (Network 10 & Foxtel Group) – Endemol Shine Australia
Grand Designs Australia S10 (ABC) – Fremantle Australia
Hard Quiz S8 (ABC) – Thinkative Television
The ABC Of… S2 (ABC) – Guesswork Television
Online Series Production of the Year
#VANLIFE (EMOTIONAL) – 16CZECHS
Dick Slider S3 – Scenario Productions
Life of Kea – Toprock Productions
SUKA – Wise Goat Productions
Touch The Sky – Nora & R.D. Productions
Unerased – Mashup Pictures
Reality Series Production of the Year
FBOY Island Australia (Foxtel Group) – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia
Love Triangle S2 (9 Network) – Endemol Shine Australia
Real Housewives of Sydney S2 (Foxtel Group) – Matchbox Pictures
The Bachelors Australia (Network 10) – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia
The Great Australian Bake Off S7 (Lifestyle) – BBC Studios Australia
The Summit (9 Network) – Endemol Shine Australia
Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year
While The Men Are Away (SBS) – Arcadia
The Claremont Murders (7 Network) – Endemol Shine Australia
Wellmania (Netflix) – Fremantle Australia
The Messenger (ABC) – Lingo Pictures
Bad Behaviour (Stan) – Matchbox Pictures
The Clearing (Disney+) – Wooden Horse

FEATURE:
Feature Documentary Production of the Year
Flyways – Flyways
Harley & Katya – Stranger Than Fiction Films
Living With Devils – Smith & Nasht
ONEFOUR: Against All Odds – Stranger Than Fiction Films
The Cape – Wooden Horse
The Giants – WildBear Entertainment
The Jewish Nazi? – Mint Pictures
The Platypus Guardian – WildBear Entertainment
Feature Film Production of the Year
Carmen – Goalpost Pictures
Foe – See-Saw Films
Limbo – Bunya Productions
Shayda – Origma 45
Streets of Colour – Frankendipity
The Royal Hotel – See-Saw Films
SHORT FILM:
Short Film Production of the Year
Blame The Rabbit – Highview Productions
Jia – Toprock Productions
My Jumper, It Roars! – Flying Bark Productions
Raising Thunder – Jasmine Rose Productions
Ratbag – Bus Stop Films
The Bank Manager – Quamby Studios