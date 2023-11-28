Production categories announced for SPA Awards

Carmen, Foe, Limbo, Shayda, Streets of Colour, and The Royal Hotel will contend for Feature Film Production of the Year at next year’s Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards, to be held on the final night of Screen Forever on the Gold Coast.

It was one of 12 production categories unveiled today for the peer-voted awards, which encompass titles first released to audiences between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Speaking about the past year, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the Australian screen sector continued to delight audiences globally with stories that shared the country’s distinct culture and creativity, despite being faced with a number of challenges.

“The productions announced today as finalists are a testament to the determination and originality of screen practitioners here in Australia, and we thank all our member businesses for their tireless work,” he said.

“I have huge admiration for, and applaud, all those affiliated with each of the productions and look forward to celebrating the achievements of our members’ successes at the awards ceremony in March 2024 as part of Screen Forever 38.”

Production Award categories are open for voting by SPA members from November 28 until 11:59pm AEDT on January 10, 2024. Finalists and recipients of the individual and business awards categories will be announced in 2024.

Screen Forever will be held on the Gold Coast from March 19 – 21, with financing opportunities available through the SPA Connect Market, to be held March 26-27.

The full list of production nominees is as follows:

SERIES:

Animated Production of the Year

• 100% Wolf: Book of Hath (ABC) – Flying Bark Productions

• Beep and Mort (ABC) – Windmill Pictures

• Ginger and the Vegesaurs S2 (ABC) – Cheeky Little Media

• Kangaroo Beach Season S2 (ABC) – Cheeky Little Media

• Koala Man (Disney+) – Princess Pictures

• YOLO: Silver Destiny S2 (Stan) – Princess Pictures

Children’s Production of the Year (excluding animation)

• Crazy Fun Park (ABC) – Werner Film Productions

• Rock Island Mysteries S2 (Network 10) – Fremantle Australia

• Spooky Files (ABC) – Tony Ayres Productions and Megaboom Pictures

• Surviving Summer S2 (Netflix) – Werner Film Productions

• The PM’s Daughter S2 (ABC) – Fremantle Australia

• Turn Up The Volume (ABC) – Matchbox Pictures and Film Camp

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year

• Class of 07 (Prime Video) – Matchbox Pictures

• Deadloch (Prime Video) – Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions

• Gold Diggers (ABC) – KOJO Studios

• Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix) – Guesswork Television

• In Limbo (ABC) – Bunya Productions and Heiress Films

• Mother and Son (ABC) – Wooden Horse

Documentary Series Production of the Year

• Folau (ABC) – In Films

• Matildas: The World At Our Feet (Disney+) – Barking Mad Productions

• Ningaloo Nyinggulu (ABC) – Artemis Media

• Old People’s Home for Teenagers (ABC) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Queerstralia (ABC) – Guesswork Television

• The First Inventors (NITV & Network 10) – Ronde Media

• The Swap (SBS) – Southern Pictures

• The Way We Wore (ABC) – Stranger Than Fiction

Drama Series Production of the Year

• Bay of Fires (ABC) – Archipelago Productions

• Black Snow (Stan) – Goalpost Pictures

• Erotic Stories (SBS) – Lingo Pictures

• Love Me (BINGE) – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia

• NCIS: Sydney (Paramount+) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Scrublands (Stan) – Easy Tiger Productions

• The Newsreader S2 (ABC) – Werner Film Productions

• Totally Completely Fine (Stan) – Fremantle Australia

Entertainment Production of the Year

• Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites (SBS) – i8 Studio

• Dancing With the Stars S32 (7 Network) – BBC Studios Australia

• Gogglebox Australia S17 (Network 10 & Foxtel Group) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Grand Designs Australia S10 (ABC) – Fremantle Australia

• Hard Quiz S8 (ABC) – Thinkative Television

• The ABC Of… S2 (ABC) – Guesswork Television

Online Series Production of the Year

• #VANLIFE (EMOTIONAL) – 16CZECHS

• Dick Slider S3 – Scenario Productions

• Life of Kea – Toprock Productions

• SUKA – Wise Goat Productions

• Touch The Sky – Nora & R.D. Productions

• Unerased – Mashup Pictures

Reality Series Production of the Year

• FBOY Island Australia (Foxtel Group) – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia

• Love Triangle S2 (9 Network) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Real Housewives of Sydney S2 (Foxtel Group) – Matchbox Pictures

• The Bachelors Australia (Network 10) – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia

• The Great Australian Bake Off S7 (Lifestyle) – BBC Studios Australia

• The Summit (9 Network) – Endemol Shine Australia

Telemovie or Miniseries Production of the Year

• While The Men Are Away (SBS) – Arcadia

• The Claremont Murders (7 Network) – Endemol Shine Australia

• Wellmania (Netflix) – Fremantle Australia

• The Messenger (ABC) – Lingo Pictures

• Bad Behaviour (Stan) – Matchbox Pictures

• The Clearing (Disney+) – Wooden Horse

FEATURE:

Feature Documentary Production of the Year

• Flyways – Flyways

• Harley & Katya – Stranger Than Fiction Films

• Living With Devils – Smith & Nasht

• ONEFOUR: Against All Odds – Stranger Than Fiction Films

• The Cape – Wooden Horse

• The Giants – WildBear Entertainment

• The Jewish Nazi? – Mint Pictures

• The Platypus Guardian – WildBear Entertainment

Feature Film Production of the Year

• Carmen – Goalpost Pictures

• Foe – See-Saw Films

• Limbo – Bunya Productions

• Shayda – Origma 45

• Streets of Colour – Frankendipity

• The Royal Hotel – See-Saw Films

SHORT FILM:

Short Film Production of the Year

• Blame The Rabbit – Highview Productions

• Jia – Toprock Productions

• My Jumper, It Roars! – Flying Bark Productions

• Raising Thunder – Jasmine Rose Productions

• Ratbag – Bus Stop Films

• The Bank Manager – Quamby Studios