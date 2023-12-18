Richard Huddleston to be Screen Australia’s next head of documentary

Richard Huddleston will trade one Ultimo desk for another when he becomes Screen Australia’s head of documentary next year.

Huddleston, who was most recently acting head of factual and culture at the ABC, will succeed Alex West, who departs the agency January 14 after holding the role since 2021.

His appointment makes one of a number upcoming for Screen Australia, which is also in the process of hiring a new head of scripted and chief operating officer. The agency’s new CEO, Deirdre Brennan, starts in January.

While at the ABC, where he worked in the factual department for 10 years until August this year, Huddleston oversaw the development, commissioning and production of a slate that included Stuff The British Stole, War on Waste, The Way We Wore, Better Date Than Never, This Is Going To Be Big, Old People’s Home for Teenagers, and Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things. His various roles at the broadcaster included managing editor factual and culture; manager of development for factual, entertainment and partnerships, and supervising executive producer.

Prior to, he held various roles as a director, producer and writer for local broadcasters, as well as Discovery and Discovery Asia. Originally from the UK, Huddleston has worked at Bazal, Endemol, Keo Films and RDF Media, working on factual content for ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, National Geographic, and ABC America.

In his new role, Huddleston leads the documentary unit and reports to Screen Australia head of content Grainne Brunsdon, who in a statement said he would be an “invaluable asset” to the team.

“With his wealth of experience and passion for storytelling, we’re excited to continue nurturing authentic Australian narratives and documentary filmmakers in reaching new heights to deliver compelling content to audiences,” she said.

Huddleston said he looked forward to working with producers and the marketplace to navigate challenges, facilitate growth, showcase local talent and achieve success, both home and abroad.

“At a pivotal time for the nation’s brilliant documentary and factual community, I am thrilled to be starting this new chapter of my career with Screen Australia. After 25 years in the industry, people, places, landscapes, and their stories continue to excite and inspire me,” he said.

Huddleston begins January 29.