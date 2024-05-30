Roadshow Films CEO Joel Pearlman announces departure

Roadshow Films CEO Joel Pearlman has called time on his leadership role, departing Village Roadshow after more than three decades with the organisation.

Throughout his tenure, Pearlman oversaw a diverse slate from local and global studios, licensors, and production companies, including Warner Bros, Lionsgate, Village Roadshow Pictures, A24, FilmNation, Made Up Stories, and Arenamedia. The titles under his remit ranged from international franchises such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Hunger Games, and The Dark Knight to Australian releases, Red Dog, The Dish, Bran Nue Day, The Dry, Penguin Bloom, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

He was also instrumental in securing strategic partnerships for Village Roadshow, such as its investment in independent production, financing, and distribution company FilmNation (Village Roadshow owns a 31.03 per cent stake in the company), as well as creating television drama company Roadshow Rough Diamond in association with John and Dan Edwards.

Through Roadshow Films, Pearlman has supported cultural and professional development organisations, including the Natalie Miller Fellowship and the Melbourne International Film Festival.

He said it was a “bittersweet decision” to leave the company and close “a remarkable chapter”.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have led this organisation for many years and am incredibly appreciative for the support from Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby, Village Roadshow chair Robert Kirby, and former CEO Graham Burke,” he said.

“It has been a great privilege and honour to work for this iconic Australian organisation and with an amazing group of colleagues over many decades that have shared my love for cinema and entertainment.”

Clark Kirby described working with Pearlman as one of the “great privileges” of his career.

“Joel leaves an indelible mark on our company he has helped build, shape, and evolve over a remarkable 30-year career,” he said.

“More broadly, there are few people who have contributed more to the development of the Australian film industry than Joel and I wish him the very best for the future.

“We are fortunate to have an exceptional executive team providing stability, and who will continue to drive strategic initiatives. No decision has been made at this time for future structure or role.”