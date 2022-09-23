After taking over parts of Sydney last year, Russell Crowe’s high-stakes thriller Poker Face is heading to Rome for its world premiere.

Variety reports that the film, in which Crowe stars opposite Liam Hemsworth, will be shown as part of the Rome Film Festival’s independently run Alice in the City section, where the director will be a guest of honour.

Set in the world of high stakes poker, Poker Face follows billionaire gambler Jake Foley (Crowe) who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they’ve spent their lives doing everything to keep – their secrets.

The cast also includes Elsa Pataky and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, with Crowe writing the script alongside Stephen M. Coates.

Producing are Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton and Fear Of God Films’ Keith Rodger, alongside Arclight Films’ Ying Ye and Ryan Hamilton, Addam Bramich, Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Matt Williams.

Arclight Films’ Brian Beckmann, Screen Media’s Seth Needle and Conor McAdam, David Nagleberg, Walter Josten, Joe Thomas, Mikael Borglund, Romilda De Luca, MEP Capital’s Elizabeth Zavoyskiy and Andrew Kotliar, Jay Douglas, and Alceon Entertainment Partners are executive producing with Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky.

Filming took place around Sydney’s Fox Studios last year, at one point shutting down due to a confirmed COVID case on set.

According to Variety, Crowe will not only launch the Made in NSW Fund-supported project at Alice in the City, but receive an award and hold a masterclass in Rome open to film schools and the general public.

The event, which runs parallel to the Rome Film Festival from October 13-23, is a festival aimed at new generations that is organised and curated by Fondazione Cinema per Roma.

In a statement, directors Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli said they were “particularly happy” to be able to present an award to Crowe on the 20th anniversary of Alice in the City.

Poker Face is set to be released in US theatres on November 16 via Screen Media. An Australian release date is yet to be confirmed.