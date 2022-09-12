Ryan Corr and Bob Morley will star opposite each other in ABC comedy Limbo, which has started production in Queensland.

Loss and laughs combine in the six-part series — announced as part of the broadcaster’s 90th anniversary slate — in which best friends Charlie (Corr) and Nate (Morley) are faced with how hard it is to let go of those we love – especially when they’re taken too soon. And when they literally come back to haunt you.

Corr can currently be seen as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, while Morley was a regular on sci-fi series The 100 and also starred in the Binge series Love Me.

They are joined in the ensemble cast by Emma Harvie, Shabana Azeez, Russell Dykstra, Lena Cruz, Aaron Fa’aoso, Jane Harber, Philippa Northeast, Josh McConville, Kamillia Rihani, Georgina Naidu.

Produced by Bunya Productions and Heiress Films, Limbo is created by Lucas Taylor, who penned the scripts with Tamara Asmar. The series will be directed by Trent O’Donnell and David Stubbs.

Jennifer Cummins, David Jowsey, Angela Littlejohn, and Greer Simpkin are producing the title, which has major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with ABC, and financial support from Screen Queensland and Screen NSW.

ABC head of comedy Todd Abbott said the calibre of on-screen talent involved was a testament to the story’s quality.

“The fact that so many of this brilliant cast, who are kicking goals internationally, are coming home to make this series speaks volumes about what a special show it is going to be,” he said.

“It’ll warm your heart, break your heart, thump you in the guts and, most importantly, make you laugh the way only a ghost buddy comedy set in Brisbane can.”

Limbo will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2023.