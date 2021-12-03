Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run has undergone a reshuffle, with Succession star Sarah Snook set to take over from Elisabeth Moss in the lead role.

Reid has previously worked with Snook on the 2015 ABC series The Secret River.

Written by novelist Hannah Kent, Run Rabbit Run is a modern-day ghost story that follows a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour.

The idea for the script was developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw producing.

XYZ Films is executive producing alongside 30West and executive producers Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey.

Pre-production commences this month, with the shoot to take place across South Australia and Victoria. The film has major production investment from XYZ and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria, the South Australian Film Corporation, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, and Soundfirm.

Originally from Adelaide, Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy in HBO series Succession. She also co-starred in Pieces of a Woman, Winchester, Steve Jobs, and The Dressmaker, and won the Best Actress in Film at the 2015 AACTAs for her role in Predestination.

Umbrella Entertainment will distribute Run Rabbit Run within Australia and New Zealand.

Executive producer XYZ Films has taken over worldwide distribution rights from STX Entertainment, which boarded the project on the eve of Cannes Virtual Market last year.