First Nations documentary filmmakers have the opportunity to get their projects shown on free-to-air TV as part of a new initiative from Network 10 and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department.

Applications are now open for First Facts: First Nations Factual Showcase, a collection of short documentaries that will screen on 10 Play and Network 10’s social media channels.

As part of the program, eight to 10 teams featuring a writer, director, and producer will receive $5,000 of development funding and the chance to hone their project at a three-day workshop in Sydney in June.

Following the workshop, each team will pitch their project to a panel of industry professionals. Six teams will then be selected to receive up to $70,000 of production funding to make their 10-minute documentary for Network 10.

Screen Australia’s head of First Nations Angela Bates said First Facts would allow creators to reach a wide audience with their original projects on 10 Play, as well as attain a valuable screen credit.

“We are thrilled to partner with Network 10 to nurture First Nations talent and help emerging and mid-career filmmakers to develop their skills in documentary filmmaking,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see what exciting projects come through.”

Paramount ANZ senior vice president for content and programming Daniel Monaghan, said the company was proud to partner on meaningful industry opportunities and pathways to help develop Australian filmmakers, especially First Nations content creators.

“Producing fresh, diverse, unique, and engaging stories is the core of our business, so we’re very excited to see the ideas submitted to the First Facts initiative and can’t wait to screen them on 10 Play,” he said.

To be eligible, the writing and directing roles must be held by applicants who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and the project idea needs to be conceived by a First Nations person. Writers and directors must also be available to attend the workshop from June 14 – 16.

First Facts is supported by Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, Screenwest, the South Australian Film Corporation, and VicScreen.

Applications are now open and close at 5pm AEDT Thursday, March 23. Find out more information about how to apply here.