Feature films from directors Tony Ayres and Gracie Otto, as well Aunty Donna’s production company Haven’t You Done Well Productions, are among the 33 projects to share in $1 million of story development funding from Screen Australia.

The agency will support a slate of 19 feature films, 13 television dramas and one feature-length project to be released online, with the announcement including the remainder of titles funded in the 2021/22 financial year, during which Screen Australia supplied $2.4 million of story development funding.

The list also incorporates the five successful submissions that came through Screen Australia and Australians in Film’s Untapped initiative in 2021— Deadname, How Did We F*ck This Up, Pasa Faho, Unloveable, and Salty.

Screen Australia head of development Louise Gough said there was an exciting mix of experienced creatives on track to take their stories global and up-and-coming talent with bold concepts.

“Knowing your audience is fundamental to a project’s success, and we’re pleased to see applications coming in with bespoke pathways to engage viewers for niche and wide audiences,” she said.

“We’d love to see more projects being conceived and developed for a range of ages, especially stories for children, families and young adults. We encourage online creators to engage with us for development funding as they move their projects towards production.”

Features

Premium

1978

Bronte Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Musical

Director: Tony Ayres

Writer: Pete McTighe

Producer: Blake Northfield

Executive Producer: Andrea Denholm

Synopsis: In the heart of Sydney’s Kings Cross, an event like no other is about to come to life. Little do the people involved know what difference they will make in years to come. We take the journey with a young man living in a housing commission environment about to explore the world and community of his sexuality and fall in love for the first time. We discover 1978 – the birth of Sydney’s famous Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Bear the Dog

Hoodlum Entertainment

Genre: Action-adventure, family

Writer: Stuart Beattie

Producer: Tracey Vieira, Stuart Beattie

Executive Producers: Tracey Robertson, Susan Cartsonis, Nathan Mayfield, Brent Emery, Suzanne Farwell, Tracey Vieira

Synopsis: With wildlife ranger Ash continually bumping heads with her co-workers, her boss decides she must find a dog to work with in the field where she specialises in rehoming koalas and ensuring they survive in their new homes. Bear has as many issues as Ash. He’s OCD and was given up for adoption because of his behaviour. Together, with a bushfire threatening the local koala population they must learn that the things that make you different are actually your superpowers.

Helena!

Byzant Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Director: Gracie Otto

Writer: Katherine Thomson

Producers: Antony Waddington, Marcus Gillezeau

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Trotman, Ron Halpern

Synopsis: At the dawn of the 20th century, cosmetics guru Helena Rubinstein leaves Melbourne to conquer Europe, then New York. As the first woman to beat the men of Wall Street at their own game, she discovers the real cost of a global empire when her marriage, children, and sisters’ livelihoods are at stake.

Kangaroo (working title)

Macgowan Films

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Director: Kate Woods

Writer: Harry Cripps

Producers: Louise Smith, Marian Macgowan

Indigenous Consultant: Danielle MacLean

Synopsis: Kangaroo is a family comedy about Chris Matherson who becomes stranded in an Outback town after a car accident. There, he teams up with 11-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie, and the pair form an unlikely friendship working together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys (baby kangaroos), an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for both of them.

The Laugh of Lakshmi

Felix Media

Genre Musical drama

Writer/Director: S. Shakthidharan

Producer: John Maynard

Executive Producer: Bridget Ikin

Synopsis: Separated during Sri Lanka’s civil war, a mother and son are re-united in modern-day Sri Lanka.

Move

Borella Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Family

Writer: Steve Worland

Producer: Sonia Borella

Executive Producers: Joel Pearlman, Edwina Waddy

Synopsis: When Ruby, 13, suffers injuries from a serious accident, her perfect dreams of a perfect dancing career are shattered. Charismatic ‘dance whisperer’ Ms Cameron, has other ideas, and with the help of Ms Cameron and her new dance troupe, Ruby might just come to see that being perfect is overrated.

Secret Santa

Nicholas Boshier

Genre: Action-adventure, Comedy, Family

Writers: Jazz Twemlow, Nick Boshier

Producers: Jazz Twemlow, Nick Boshier

Executive Producer: Debbie Liebling

Synopsis: Decades after a mind-blowing chance encounter with the man himself, four joyless ex-best friends must go on a globetrotting mission to find Santa. Again.

The Good People

Aquarius Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Psychological thriller

Writer: Hannah Kent

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Martina Niland

Synopsis: In 19th century Ireland, as the Catholic church wages war against pagan beliefs, three women conspire to free a young boy from evil spirits – leading to tragic consequences.

Two Nations

Jungle Entertainment Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedic thriller

Writer/Director: Trent O’Donnell

Producer: Bridget Callow-Wright

Executive Producer: Jason Burrows

Synopsis: Inspired by the true story of journalism’s most audacious sting. A small town Australian dog food entrepreneur is recruited as a fake pro-gun lobbyist to infiltrate the world’s most powerful gun lobby, The NRA. This grounded, comedic thriller is the story of one man searching for a purpose, one nation understanding how much dirty money is in its political system, and how two nations are irrevocably intertwined.

Generate

10 Moments

Big and Little Films and Future Pictures

Genre: Drama

Writers: John Sheedy, Neil Triffett, Tim Spencer, Franco di Chiera, Pete McTighe, Brendon McDonall, Alberto Di Troia, Roger Monk, Samuel Van Grinsven, Adrian Chiarella

Directors: Nicholas Verso, Neil Triffett, Samuel Van Grinsven, Aaron Wilson, Adrian Chiarella

Producer: Matt Govoni

Executive Producer: Michael McMahon

Synopsis: An 11×10 minute anthology feature film that tells the story of a gay male relationship from the moment a couple first meet through to their decision to continue or separate ten years later, using eleven key moments told by eleven gay male directors working in a multiplicity of genres.

A Life Unknown (working title)

Ismail Ahmed Khan

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Writer/Director: Izzy Khan

Synopsis: A young mother, living as a foreigner with her husband in his home country, must learn to live without him after his strange disappearance.

Deadname

Kylie Aoibheann

Genre: Psychological horror

Writer/Director: Kylie Aoibheann

Synopsis: Returning to her creaky family home in search of answers to her mother’s horrific death, a 20-year-old transgender woman is haunted by the grotesque apparition of her younger “male” self… which seeks to reclaim what belongs to it.

Pasa Faho

Kalu Oji

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Writer/Director: Kalu Oji

Producers: Ivy Mutuku, Mimo Mukii

Synopsis: It’s been nearly two years since struggling shoe shop owner, Azubuike, has spent a summer holidays with his now 10 year old son, Obinna. When Azubuike receives news that his store is to be sold to developers, the task of guiding Obinna into manhood seems unfathomable in the midst of his economic downfall. When Obinna, in anger, commits a shocking act, Azubuike must confront his own demons to be able to rekindle their bond, before it is lost for good.

Sebastian

Wildflower Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer/Director: Taylor Ferguson

Producer: Nicole O’Donohue

Synopsis: After the death of her brother and a family divorce, determined 12 year-old Drew navigates a loving but destructive relationship with her childlike mother as she swindles her way into an elite pony club, uninvited. Set against the backdrop of Far North Queensland, this coming-of-age story explores the depths of grief within a dysfunctional family and how it can shape an individual.

Small Spaces

Triptych Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Thriller

Writer/Director: Shelly Lauman

Producers: Kristian Moliere, Rebecca Green

Synopsis: Nine years ago, Tash Carmody saw her imaginary friend, Sparrow, abduct young Mallory Fisher at a carnival but no one believed her. Now in her final year of high school, Tash has learnt to manage the trauma caused by the past. That is until Sparrow reappears and childhood memories come flooding back. As Tash tries to determine what is real and what isn’t, discovering the truth about what happened to Mallory that night is the only key to ending her nightmare that just won’t go away.

The Alien Abduction of Emily Hill

Haven’t You Done Well Productions and Pacific Electric Picture Company

Genre: Romantic comedy, Science fiction

Writers: Michelle Brasier, Sam Lingham

Producers: Michelle Brasier, Sam Lingham, Georgia Mappin, Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Brett Harris

Executive Producer: Niki Aken

Synopsis: When Emily’s fiance is abducted by a beam from the sky mid-marriage ceremony, she finds herself sucked into her own bright spotlight.

The Border

Good Thing Productions Company Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Director: Eryk Lenartowicz

Writers: Eryk Lenartowicz, Yvette Underwood

Producers: Virginia Whitwell, Nick Batzias

Synopsis: The last city left on Earth, an absurdly overpopulated dystopian metropolis surrounded by a malevolent forest inhabited by a terrifying creature that feeds off human sacrifices. Population is strictly controlled, unsanctioned procreation punishable by death, and self-sacrifice rewarded. A hopeless romantic, Matylda, discovers that she is unlawfully pregnant after an awkward one-night stand with Vincent. They are forced to make a choice between the rules of the city, and the creature in forest.

The Coconut Children

Caravan Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Ben Lawrence

Co-Writers: Vivian Pham, Kim Pham

Producer: Paula Jensen

Synopsis: Based on the highly acclaimed, award-winning debut novel, this adaptation transforms the bitter-sweet coming-of-age story where Hong Kong cinema, Shakespeare monologues, and a drunken grandmother collide with the infinite possibilities of a girl’s wild imagination and the desperate heart of a teenager searching for love and identity.

Wildflowers

Thomas Wilson-White

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Writer/Director: Thomas Wilson-White

Synopsis: Will Beckett takes a job as an assistant on an international period film shooting in Tasmania and falls into a love affair with the famous male lead. Losing themselves in a gentle and profound romance, the lines between fact and fiction blur, and both men are confronted with reality when their time together abruptly comes to an end.

Television

Premium

Flames

Jungle Entertainment Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Writers: Marieke Hardy, Celia Pacquola, Nathan Maynard

Producer: Fiona McConaghy

Executive Producers: Marieke Hardy, Chloe Rickard, Shay Spencer

Synopsis: Based on the novel by Robbie Arnott, a young woman with a magical secret flees her cursed family after the death of her mother. In a desperate attempt to bring her home, her unraveling brother hires an eccentric detective to hunt her down.

Spreadsheet (S2)

Northern Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Creators: Kala Ellis, Darren Ashton

Director: Darren Ashton

Writer: Kala Ellis

Executive Producer: Catherine Nebauer

Synopsis: Lauren continues to strive for her right to casual sex whilst juggling an ever increasing list of complications plus a brand new format for her Spreadsheet Version 2.0 (breaking news: it’s now an App). But just when she thinks she’s got it under control, she meets someone she might actually “like”. Uh-oh.

The Alex Clayton Mysteries

Magpie Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Writer: Giula Sandler

Producers: Lois Randall, Rebecca Ingram, Ivy Mak

Synopsis: Rebel art dealer Alex Clayton has a strange habit of stumbling upon, and cracking mysterious art world murders. If only she could solve some of her own life issues.

The Outrageously Fabulous World of Terry Logan

Tama Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creator/Writer: John Davies

Producer: Miriam Stein

Synopsis: An acerbically astute 14-year-old finds the courage to face up to a world of bullies and oppressors with his very own brand of outrageous fabulousness.

Sisters

Sweetshop & Green Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer: Giula Sandler

Producer: Gal Greenspan

Executive Producers: Ayelet Waldman

Synopsis: In a close-knit, insular religious community, three sisters discover that each of them was sexually abused by a school staff member. As they fight to bring the accused to court, they must each struggle to reconcile the truth with their families, their community, and themselves.

Generate

Barren by Choice

Nudge Co Studio Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creator/Director: Jo-Anne Brechin

Writers: Jo-Anne Brechin, Jo Gowda, Michelle Law, Kirsty Webeck

Producer: Janelle Landers

Synopsis: Three female friends who are barren by choice try to find love in a land of hot baby mamas and men who yearn to spread their seed, navigating social and cultural pressures and their desperate-to-be-grandma mothers who will do anything to unearth their maternal instincts.

Future Girl

Orange Entertainment Co

Genre: Action-adventure, Drama, Romance, YA

Writers: Asphyxia, Jane Allen

Producers: Asphyxia, Stephanie Westwood

Executive Producers: Kurt Royan, Dan Lake

Synopsis: In an unstable future where major corporation Organicore mass-produces artificial food for every Australian, a naive Deaf teenage girl discovers a community of rebellious environmentalists and becomes an unlikely leader – despite being the daughter of Organicore’s top scientist.

How Did We F*ck This Up

Linda Chen

Genre Comedy, Drama

Writer Linda Chen

Synopsis When Margot, a modern-day, ‘hypermarginalised’ and deeply malcontent costume designer is thrown into memories of her past life as a suffragette, she must face up to her past to work out why she’s been experiencing symptoms of PTSD, and to find out what progress truly means to her in a world that feels stubborn, stuck and often f*cked up.

Lucky Country

Naomi Telushkin & Chris Squadrito

Genre: Drama, Psychological horror, Romantic comedy

Writers: Chris Squadrito and Naomi Telushkin

Synopsis: When highly-strung New York advertising executive Emma Izgi returns home to her native Australia for a new job and a new life, she is enchanted by the laidback breeziness of life down under – until she discovers the reality of ‘she’ll be right’ may be far darker than she ever imagined.

Salty

Orange Entertainment Co

Genre: Drama, Horror, Supernatural

Writers: Shannan Tamby Lim, Stuart Page, Marisa Nathar

Producers: Stephanie Westwood, Dan Lake

Executive Producer: Kurt Royan

Synopsis: Salty is a supernatural drama about multiple generations of a migrant family in Melbourne, navigating careers, love, life, and their salt importing business while hiding the fact that they are demonic entities from Malay folklore.

Tales from the Crips/The Wheelhouse

A2K Media Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Directors: Colin Cairnes (Tales from the Crips), Jason Marion (The Wheelhouse)

Writers Ade Djajamihardja, Belinda Aitken, Madeleine Stewart, Jason Marion, Sarah Barton, Colin Cairnes (Tales from the Crips), Phineas Meere (Tales from the Crips), Jamie Aditya (The Wheelhouse)

Producers Ade Djajamihardja, Kate Stephens

Synopsis: The Wheelhouse is current affairs in high-speed chairs and Tales from the Crips is a freewheeling comedy series destined to disable discrimination.

The Astrogirl Column

Film Camp

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: Alies Sluiter

Producers: Philippa Campey, Molly O’Connor

Synopsis: A philandering housewife navigates her way from small-town obscurity to psychic stardom, leaving a tsunami of emotional debris in her wake.

Unloveable

Sophie Smyth

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: Sophie Smyth

Synopsis: Based on a true story, Sophie, a 20-something almost-not-a-virgin, is dumped on her birthday because of her autism (well, according to her) and flung headfirst into the throes of modern dating in Melbs — and she’ll do anything to prove that she. is. loveable.

Online

Generate

UnCancelled

More Sauce

Genre: Drama

Director: Luke Eve

Writers: Luke Eve, Maria Albiñana

Producers: Luke Eve, Maria Albiñana

Synopsis: One pandemic, one baby, a two-year wait and now Maria and Luke are finally getting married but with the world and their relationship so upside down why even bother getting married at all?