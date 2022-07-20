Screen Australia has announced triennial support for 18 screen industry festivals and events from across the country, with the agency to provide $1.48 million per year from 2022-2025.
Funding has been allocated to major film festivals in Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, as well as those serving regional areas, such as CinéfestOZ, the Flickerfest National Tour, and the Sydney Travelling Film Festival.
Other recipients include The Other Film Festival and Screen Forever’s Ones to Watch.
Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said it was inspiring for the sector that there was such a huge volume of events and festivals for screen content and practitioners across the country.
“It has been an extremely challenging couple of years for film festivals and events around Australia, which have done an extraordinary job in rising to the relentless trials they’ve faced,” he said.
“This is a competitive fund and we have prioritised supporting festivals and events that offer the greatest opportunities for Australian creators across drama and documentary.
“We had to be targeted with our funding and have supported events that could make the most impact and clearly demonstrate how they have adapted to the rapidly changing audience landscape.”
The funded festivals and events are:
AACTA Awards
Adelaide Film Festival
The Australian International Documentary Conference
Brisbane International Film Festival
CinéfestOZ
Darwin International Film Festival
Flickerfest Film Festival
Flickerfest National Tour
MCX Screenmakers Conference, Market and Lab
Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)
MIFF 37˚South
Revelation Perth International Film Festival
XR:WA
Screen Forever
Ones to Watch
St Kilda Film Festival
Sydney Film Festival
The Travelling Film Festival
The Other Film Festival