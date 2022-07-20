Screen Australia has announced triennial support for 18 screen industry festivals and events from across the country, with the agency to provide $1.48 million per year from 2022-2025.

Funding has been allocated to major film festivals in Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, as well as those serving regional areas, such as CinéfestOZ, the Flickerfest National Tour, and the Sydney Travelling Film Festival.

Other recipients include The Other Film Festival and Screen Forever’s Ones to Watch.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said it was inspiring for the sector that there was such a huge volume of events and festivals for screen content and practitioners across the country.

“It has been an extremely challenging couple of years for film festivals and events around Australia, which have done an extraordinary job in rising to the relentless trials they’ve faced,” he said.

“This is a competitive fund and we have prioritised supporting festivals and events that offer the greatest opportunities for Australian creators across drama and documentary.

“We had to be targeted with our funding and have supported events that could make the most impact and clearly demonstrate how they have adapted to the rapidly changing audience landscape.”

The funded festivals and events are:

AACTA Awards

Adelaide Film Festival

The Australian International Documentary Conference

Brisbane International Film Festival

CinéfestOZ

Darwin International Film Festival

Flickerfest Film Festival

Flickerfest National Tour

MCX Screenmakers Conference, Market and Lab

Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)

MIFF 37˚South

Revelation Perth International Film Festival

XR:WA

Screen Forever

Ones to Watch

St Kilda Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

The Travelling Film Festival

The Other Film Festival