A feature film from Mia Wasikowska and a TikTok mockumentary series from the creators of Turn Up The Volume are among the projects to be included in the newest round of story development funding from Screen Australia.

The agency will give $700,000 to 17 feature films, two television dramas and one online feature, with 11 projects supported through the Generate Fund and nine through the Premium Fund.

Screen Australia head of development Bobby Romia noted the four stories for children and families, including animated family adventure film Laser Beak Man, and The Great Dinosaur Rescue, which features a re-invigoration of the Walking with Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular animatronics.

“These heart-warming stories will explore themes including the importance of chasing your dreams, taking care of the planet, and the power of teamwork and community,” he said.

He added that the inclusion of projects from Rachele Wiggins and Vonne Patiag, both alumni of Screen Australia’s Talent USA program, was an example of career development and talent escalation opportunities that were “at the core” of the agency.

Previously announced features, The Long Ride, Motherless, and 10 Moments will also share in the funding.

Features

Premium

Eggshell Skull

Thirdborn Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: Mia Wasikowska

Producers: Nicole O’Donohue, Shaun Grant, Justin Kurzel

Synopsis: Eggshell Skull is a coming-of-rage story charting a young woman’s journey through the Australian legal system, first as a judge’s associate and then as a complainant seeking justice for a crime that has haunted her since childhood.

The Star of the Sea

Last Cab Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Western, Mystery

Writer/Director: Jeremy Sims

Producers: Jeremy Sims, Greg Duffy, Daniel Ostroff

Synopsis: Hope is restored to a tiny Tasmanian fishing village when Jan, a stubborn Dutch fisherman at war with himself, his wife and the community around him, has his bleak world-view changed by an apparent ‘Visitation’ by the Virgin Mary…

Cooch

Hannah Barlow

Genre: Horror, Science Fiction

Writer/Directors: Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes

Synopsis: When Polly, a talented but timid bio-engineer, creates a device capable of hacking the female orgasm, her dream of bettering womankind becomes a nightmare with a tragic climax.

Laser Beak Man

Studio B Animation Pty Ltd

Genre: Family

Writer: Fin Edquist

Producers: Su Armstrong, Brian Rosen, Barbara Stephen

Executive Producer: Tim Sharp

Synopsis: Laser Beak Man – superhero and champion of Power City, who brings colour to his world, has to re-imagine himself when the mischievous Peter Bartman steals his magical colour crystals and trades them for glory to the evil controller, Hewzaplenty, of rival city Jumbopolis, causing Power City to start losing its colour. Laser Beak Man must learn to team up with an odd cast of characters to win the crystals back and return Power City to a world of colour.

Flip

More Sauce

Genre: Action adventure, Comedy, Drama

Director: Luke Eve

Writers: Alli Parker, Warwick Holt

Producers: Luke Eve, Adam Alcabes

Synopsis: A gutsy Aussie teen skateboarder joins the world’s top female skaters on a wild bus trip across Australia, as part of the inaugural Women’s World Cup tour, and fights ingrained prejudice and doubts in her quest to become the first women’s number one.

The Great Dinosaur Rescue

Fnbproductions

Genre: Family

Writers: Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty

Producers: Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty

Synopsis: For twelve years a pack of animatronic dinosaurs toured the world bringing joy to millions of people while celebrating their ancestors. Where are those rock star dinosaurs now? Scattered around Melbourne, gathering dust in shipping containers, waiting to be destroyed. Every tick of the clock bringing them closer to their extinction. That all changes when ten-year-old Spike hears about it. She grew up with those dinosaurs. They’re family. Spike’s determination will not only save the dinosaurs but find them a home.

Generate

Melaleuca

Everyone We Know Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Director: Jess Barclay Lawton

Writer: Jess Barclay Lawton

Producers: Lizzie Cater, Zef Valdes

Executive Producer: Kate Laurie

Synopsis: Remy makes a decision to finally get out of Cairns, but when their notoriously elusive mother reappears, they are forced to re-evaluate their choices, relationships, and identity.

Kings

Sweet Shop & Green Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: Sione Sisifa

Producer: Gal Greenspan

Executive Producer: Sharlene George

Script Editor: Matthew Dabner

Synopsis: When Toby, a talented-but-impressionable young Tongan rugby player, is offered an athletic scholarship to an elite private boys school, his chance at going pro inches closer to reality. But when his efforts to integrate are resisted by his teammates, Toby is faced with a decision: give up his rugby dream, or find a way to continue without sacrificing who he is to get there.

Method to Madness

Silent Assassin Films

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Psychological

Director: Rachele Wiggins

Writers: Rachele Wiggins, Jennifer Van Gesse

Producers: Rachele Wiggins, Sandy Stevens

Executive Producers: Greg McLean, Kristian Moliere

Synopsis: Starlet Anna wins the role of a lifetime, but her director’s intentions may not be entirely artistic.

Creative Differences

Truce Films

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Romance

Director: Bec Peniston Bird

Writer: Graeme Simsion

Producers: Jim Wright, Bec Peniston Bird, Elise Trenorden

Synopsis: When an up-and-coming literary writer is roped into re-writing an overconfident amateur writer’s genre novel, the result is a surprise success – critically and commercially – and the pair find themselves at professional and romantic crossroads. It’s structure versus prose and planning versus intuition in this whip-smart romantic comedy from the bestselling author of The Rosie Project.

Tomgirl

In-Between Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: Vonne Patiag

Producer: Maren Smith

Synopsis: Justin, a shy nine-year-old, is bullied at school, much to the shock of his overbearing Filipino mother. When his queer cross-dressing Uncle moves in, Justin begins dressing as a girl, receiving an enchanting crash course in his homeland culture and finds the unexpected superpower in being himself.

Song of Songs

Anita Lester

Genre: Drama, Romance

Writer/Director: Anita Lester

Producer: Jamie Bialkower

Synopsis: Over the seven days of mourning following her grandmother’s death, Miriam forms a forbidden connection with a young Rabbi that sets in motion the unravelling of a complex family reckoning with their identities. As she navigates the dynamics of those left behind, and the truth about their matriarch’s controversial past, Miriam’s unexpected feelings for the Rabbi lead her toward a profound personal and spiritual transformation.

Uplift Kabul

Causeway Films HQ Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller, True Story

Writer/Director: Brietta Hague

Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton

Synopsis: An Afghan athlete and her family are aided by two Australian women to escape Afghanistan before the country falls under Taliban rule.

Anna Robi and the House of Dogs

Maxine Mellor

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Stef Smith

Writers: Maxine Mellor, Stef Smith

Synopsis: Luminescent optimist Anna Robi, sole carer for her overbearing mother and their once-pedigree dogs, dreams of romance and independence, but when Anna gets her first startling taste of life and love outside the home, she must choose between the familiar comfort of the whelping box or finally taking off the leash.

Television Series

Premium

Mortal Coil

8 x 40 mins

Magpie Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creator: Roger Monk

Director: Christiaan Van Vuuren

Writers: Roger Monk, Christiaan Van Vuuren, Rebecca Ingram

Script consultant: Belinda Chayko

Producers: Lois Randall, Roger Monk

Synopsis: When a thrill-seeking couple finds an opportunity to pay their spiralling fertility debts by turning their tourist adventure business into a niche euthanasia service, they jump – literally.

Generate

Debatable

8 x 30 mins

Unless Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Young Adult

Writers: Jessica Tuckwell, Enoch Mailangi, Thomas Weatherall, Maddie Nixon

Development producers: Sanja Simić, Diya Eid

Executive producers: Meg O’Connell, Kurt Royan, Dan Lake

Synopsis: When a recently disgraced high-school debater is moved to a small coastal town to recover from unspeakable humiliation, rumours quickly follow and she must think, talk and act fast. Even if that means joining the new school’s motley debating team and learning to speak truth to power.

Online

CEEBS

BANTA Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Writers: Betiel Beyin, Leigh Lule

Producers: Nikki Tran, Amie Batalibasi

Synopsis: Two neurotic best friends join forces to run for Youth President at their local youth centre. The resulting fallout threatens the survival of their community ties and lifelong friendship.