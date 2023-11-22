Screen Australia announces $900,000 in development funding for 31 projects

A feature from Prima Facie playwright Suzie Miller, a comedy/drama series from Celeste Barber, and the second season of virtual reality series Lustration are among 31 projects that will share in more than $900,000 of development funding from Screen Australia.

A total of 18 feature films, 10 television dramas, and three online projects have been included in the funding round, of which 16 have been supported through the Generate Fund, 13 through the Premium Fund, and three through the Online Development Fund.

Screen Australia head of development Bobby Romia said the slate reflected “a rich tapestry of creativity, from animated family adventures to thought-provoking dramas”.

“It presents a wealth of opportunities to showcase and nurture the incredible talent we have here in Australia,” he said.

“We’re committed to continuing our drive to invest in ambitious, quality content for audiences far and wide and I’m excited to see these teams transform their visions into compelling narratives.:

Features

Premium

Baby Cat

Bus Stop Films Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Writer/director: Genevieve Clay-Smith

Producer: Eleanor Winkler

Executive producers: Nathan Basha, Deanne Weir, and Tracey Corbin-Matchett

Executive producer and contributing writer: Mandela Mathia

Producer’s attachment: Chanel Bowen

Synopsis: After her mother dies, a dance obsessed woman with trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) must prove to her estranged grandmother that she can live independently or risk losing her family home and her freedom.

Bonegilla

Ultrafilms Investments & Productions Pty Ltd and Realworld Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Action-adventure, Drama, Thriller

Director: Franco Di Chiera

Writers: Jason Agius, Franco Di Chiera

Script Consultant: Stephen Cleary

Producers: Yvonne Collins, Sabella Sugar, and Franco Di Chiera

Synopsis: When the Cold War migrated to Australia; set in 1952, an Italo-Australian cop is hired by ASIO to root out communists at the Bonegilla Migrant Camp. He soon finds things are not what they seem when he discovers a murder.

Once More With Feeling

Enjoy Entertainment

Genre: Romantic dramedy

Director: Mark Lamprell

Producers: Phillip Bowman, David Parfitt

Synopsis: Arthur and Roberta are facing the end of life’s journey but unexpectedly find each other, and a chance for love and a glorious new beginning.

Dust

Bunya Entertainment

Genre: Drama, Family

Director: John Sheedy

Writer: Suzie Miller

Producers: Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey, Jenny Cooney

Synopsis: An environmental crisis triggers a massive wakeup call forcing a group of individuals to look in new directions, grappling with the core of what matters most.

Generate

Metal Fish Falling Show

Catherine Moore

Genre: Drama, Magic realism

Director: Olivia Peniston-Bird

Writer: Cath Moore

Producers: Cath Moore, Olivia Peniston-Bird

Synopsis: When her adored mother dies suddenly, neuro-diverse Dylan (12) is driven across the Australian outback by her mother’s boyfriend Pat to live with her Grandfather William, who she has never met. Struggling with what it means to be of colour, Dylan must confront her fears and falsehoods about the skin she is in.

M.A.M (working title)

Ned Lander Media

Genre: Musical, Action

Director: Ruby C Challenger

Writer: Gerard Dewhurst

Producers: Ruby C Challenger, Ned Lander

Synopsis: Kate has two jobs that never stop: international spy and devoted mother to her five-year-old son. But when Kate is benched after a routine mission turns fatal, she will jeopardise her dream job, her closest friendship and her family’s safety to stop an evil tech giant’s plot to vegetate the world’s children.

What I Like About Me

Amplify Live Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Romantic Comedy, Young Adult

Writer: Jenna Guillaume

Producers: Hayley Adams, Michelle Melky

Executive producers: Alex Reid, Tom Maynard

Script editor: Erica Harrison

Synopsis: As if finding something to like about herself wasn’t already hard enough, sixteen-year-old Maisie Martin’s summer is turned upside down when her best friend starts dating her childhood crush. But as plus-sized Maisie pushes herself out of her comfort zone and into the limelight of the local beauty pageant, Maisie realises the things she loves about herself have been there all along.

Matriach

Monkey and Pig Productions

Genre: Horror

Director: Jayden Rathsam Hua

Writers: Ivy Mak, Jayden Rathsam Hua

Producer: Ivy Mak

Synopsis: When pregnant newlywed Connie moves in with her traditionalist Chinese in-laws, she becomes ensnared in a demented ritual to immortalise the family legacy.

Crime Casters

Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Genre: Action-adventure, Comedy

Director: Max Miller

Writer: Scott Limbrick

Producer: Nicole Minchin

Executive producers: Georgia Mappin, Tessa Mansfield-Hung, Alexandros Ouzas

Synopsis; An ambitious young journalist’s scheme to produce a lightweight true crime podcast takes a dangerous turn when she witnesses a policeman dumping a body. Thrown into a bizarre world of conspiracies and cover-ups, she must risk everything to expose the truth – all while managing a perfectionist audio engineer.

Over the Edge

Deadhouse Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Enzo Tedeschi

Writers: Barbara Bingham, Enzo Tedeschi

Synopsis: When an acclaimed film composer past her prime has trouble finding inspiration, she embarks on a self-destructive hedonistic spiral on a desperate and deadly mission to rediscover and unleash her muse.

Television Series

Premium

Senescence

8 x 60 mins

Mess Productions

Genre: Drama, Science fiction

Director: Madeleine Parry

Writers: Madeleine Parry, Maddison Connaughton

Producers: Madeleine Parry, Peter Hanlon

Synopsis: Ambitious 26-year-old dropout Mia gets caught in a corporate battle whilst trying to save her mother from a degenerative illness.

The Night Whistler

6 x 60 mins

Perpetual Entertainment

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Writers: Greg Woodland, Pip Karmel, Shane Salvador

Producer: Lisa Duff

Synopsis: In 1967 small-town bigoted NSW, a 12-year-old crime buff joins forces with an Aboriginal girl and a fallen detective to stop the mysterious animal-killer and psychopath who’s terrorizing his family.

The Servient

8 x 45 mins

Aquarius Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Neo-noir, action, thriller

Creators: Stella Ha Vi Do, Shiyan Zheng

Writer: Shiyan Zheng

Producers: Polly Staniford, Angie Fielder

Executive producer: Stella Ha Vi Do

Synopsis: When a rising management consultant learns that her Vietnamese Tiger Mum has clawed her way to the top of Western Sydney’s underworld and is now under attack from rival gangs, she must do the one thing she swore she’d never do… help her mum.

The Outer Dark

8 x 60 mins

Rhapsody Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime

Director Rhys Graham

Writers: Rhys Graham, Marieke Hardy, Thomas Wilson-White, Penelope Chai

Producer: Alice Willison

Synopsis In 1993, four friends in their final year of high school find their destinies forever changed by one of Australia’s most notorious serial killer cases.

Codependent

8 x 30 mins

Nondescript Productions

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writers: Celeste Barber, Belinda King

Producers: Celeste Barber, Alexandra Keddie

Synopsis: Marriage counsellor, Darcy, is forced to face her own relationship demons when her husband of 15 years leaves her for someone new.

Generate

Wishes

26 x 7 mins

Karu-Karu

Genre: Family, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Ana Maria Mendez Salgado

Producer: Carlos Manrique Clavijo

Executive Producer: Colin South

Synopsis: Wishes is an animated series about a five-year-old girl, Lucy, and her young Guardian-creature Kino. Whenever Lucy feels the struggles of others and wishes she could do something to help, Kino materialises into Lucy’s world of magical solutions, helping her shape them into selfless acts of kindness.

Pick Up

8 x 30 mins

Kindling Pictures Holdings Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Creator/director: Taylor Ferguson

Writers: Taylor Ferguson, Jessica Tuckwell, Enoch Mailangi

Producer: Emelyne Palmer

Executive producer: Imogen Banks

Synopsis: Pick Up follows Koen, a musician on the cusp of fame, battling a chronic illness. Introduced to fecal transplants, he begins an intense daily poo pick-up from strangers. As his life grows increasingly public, Koen struggles to maintain his donors’ expectations while navigating the bizarre world of bodily waste, upon which his health now depends. Pick Up is an eight-part series about the intricate dance of transaction and intimacy, the complexities of falling in love, and the daily demands of a chronic illness.

Sharpened Knives

8 x 30 mins

Arenamedia Pty Limited

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: Mararo Wangai

Producer: Kate Laurie

Synopsis: Kaka is an affluent Kenyan student living in Fremantle, attending a prestigious business school on family dime and barely passing. When his parent’s money inexplicably dries up, he is forced to work as a dishwasher in a volatile kitchen full of eclectic characters, each caught up in the labyrinthine Australian migration system that is built to keep them down.

Brand-Aids

8 x 30 mins

Tin Pang

Genre: Dramedy

Director: Tin Pang

Writers: Tin Pang, Amy Stewart

Producer: Tin Pang

Mentor/executive producer: Linda Ujuk

Synopsis: A group of advertising misfits from the minority bench are transformed into Mad Men for the woke age when their white bread agency forces them to give makeovers to ads that have been #cancelled. But will their newfound influence contort them into the very overlords that have constantly oppressed them?

Online

Lustration 2.0

6 x 15 mins

New Canvas Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Director: Ryan Griffen

Writers: Ryan Griffen, Hannah Belanszky

Producers: Carolina Sorensen, Nathan Anderson

Executive producers: Nathan Anderson, Wadooah Wali, Ryan Griffen, Wolfgang Bylsma

Synopsis: Life is hard. Life after death is harder.

Talked About Media

50 x 1 min

Big Yellow Taxi Productions

Genre: Comedy, Parody

Director: Sarah Ben-m’rad

Writers: Sarah Ben-m’rad, Edward Gates

Producers: Sarah Ben-m’rad, Edward Gates

Executive producer: Kay Lawrence

Synopsis: Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, the host of a quasi-successful entrepreneurial podcast goes to increasingly dangerous and dramatic lengths to increase listenership.

Tornadohead

6 x 5 mins

Turbo Chook PTY LTD

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jess Murray

Writers: Jess Murray, Declan O’Byrne-Inglis, Thomas Ward

Producer: Felicity Wilkinson

Synopsis: A loner with a tornado for a head searches for love (and a quick root) in a strange Tasmanian town.