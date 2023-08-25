Screen Queensland announces new crew development program for North and Far North Queensland

Up to 30 new and emerging screen practitioners from North and Far North Queensland will have the opportunity to gain industry skills across a number of below-the-line disciplines as part of a new development program from Screen Queensland.

Launched in partnership with Essential Screen Skills, Film Intensive Script to Screen (FISS) will support participants to train and gain credits in various roles and departments, including camera, costume, lighting, production, and locations.

Successful applicants will be mentored by experienced local industry professionals during three training blocks between October 2023 and July 2024 to build hands-on filmmaking experience through a series of workshops and intensives, culminating in the production of three new short films.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the agency was keen to build a talent pool reflecting North and Far North Queensland’s diversity across cultural and linguistic backgrounds, gender, sexuality, age, and socio-economic status.

“Screen Queensland is proud to grow an inclusive screen sector across our state and the Film Intensive program has been developed to provide an accessible program for people from often under-represented backgrounds.

“We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as well as people living with disability.

“Another exciting element of the FISS program is that the film scripts will be developed through a mentorship stream for emerging creatives who may be new to writing for the screen but have a story to tell.

“We look forward to the participants building their experience and confidence in the screen sector as the region begins to take advantage of new employment opportunities when Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns opens in 2024.”

Essential Screen Skills project manager Moneth Montemayor said the program would provide school leavers, emerging filmmakers, and people looking to change careers with the necessary bridge to the region’s growing screen sector.

“We have been working to strengthen opportunities that lead to screen industry careers for entry-level practitioners in North and Far North Queensland and we look forward to partnering with Screen Queensland to deliver FISS,” she said.

FISS is backed by funding from the Queensland Government’s Department of Youth Justice, Employment, Small Business, and Training, with support from the Workforce Connect Fund. It is being delivered in collaboration with Kolperi Outback Filmmaking and Screen Well.

Applications close Friday, September 8. Find out more information here.