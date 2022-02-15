Screen Queensland is inviting expressions of interest from the state’s post-production, digital and visual effects companies for a new traineeship program designed to support early or mid-career professionals.

The Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Professional Development Placement Program will support up to five year-long, full-time, paid traineeships across the full spectrum of PDV disciplines.

Post-production businesses operating in Queensland, and with more than 50 per cent of their workforce based in the state, can submit an expression of interest to the placements, for which Screen Queensland will contribute $50,000 each towards a salary in accordance with MEAA industry awards.

Early or mid-career, post-production practitioners who have resided in Queensland for longer than six months can register now to be notified when applications for the traineeships open. Applications are encouraged from those identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, female, LGBTQIA+, culturally and linguistically diverse, living with disability, and from under-represented ages and socio-economic backgrounds.

The program comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced an increase of the state’s PDV incentive from 10 to 15 per cent in last year’s budget, before lowering the accessibility threshold from $500,000 to $250,000.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said the changes were already having an impact on the number of productions applying for the PDV, resulting in an immediate boost to the local post-production sector.

“Queensland now has the most competitive PDV incentive on the east coast of Australia which, in conjunction with the Federal Government’s Location Incentive and Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, drives even more local, interstate and international companies to engage Queensland post-production facilities,” she said.

“This new traineeship program is important in ensuring Queensland has a strong pipeline of post-production professionals to match this increased demand for local, interstate, and international productions to choose Queensland to their post work.”

“This is an unmissable opportunity for post houses across Queensland to cost-effectively increase their capacity, while providing invaluable on-the-job training for new talent, eager to gain skills and networks in this exciting, growing sector in our state.”

Recent projects completing post-production in the state include Paramount Pictures’ The Infernal Machine at Serve Chilled; Bronte Pictures’ The Best Surf Movie in the Universe at The Post Lounge; ScaryGirl produced in partnership with Passion Pictures and Brisbane’s Like A Photon Creative; Bluey Seasons 1 to 3 at Ludo Studio; and MGA Entertainment’s LOL Surprise! OMG – The Movie at Pixel Zoo.

Expressions of interest close Tuesday, March 8. More information on eligibility can be found here.