Screen Queensland unveils participants for Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator initiative

Screen Queensland has announced the 25 participants for its inaugural Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator initiative, which supports local creators in the online video space to share their screen stories.
Held from May to September, the 16-week program of masterclasses and mentoring is delivered in partnership with Queensland’s Changer Studios and support from YouTube.
Creators will be given insights into audience engagement strategies, content creation techniques, and production skills designed to upskill and grow their YouTube audience while enhancing their storytelling capabilities.
Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland Government was committed to championing Queensland’s talented online creators to share diverse local screen narratives through increasingly accessible global platforms.
“This exciting capacity-building initiative is contributing to the delivery of our Government’s priorities for a strong and sustainable sector, sharing our unique stories and celebrating our storytellers,” she said.
Screen Queensland’s CEO Jacqui Feeney said the program was an “unparalleled opportunity” for content creators to foster new connections, gain valuable insights, and receive exposure.
“Screen Queensland is dedicated to cultivating the talent and skills of our local creators, recognising their pivotal role in the evolution of storytelling on screen. We are committed to empowering a new generation of screen content creators, providing them with the essential tools and support they need to flourish in the dynamic creator economy,” she said.
“We look forward to seeing their progress and wish them every success.”
Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator participants:
Bench Chicken – Jordan Peña
bengthebrazilianengineerinAus – Gabriel Ribeiro Gardin Costa e Silva
brookestyless – Brooke and Jake O’Neill
Elly’s Everyday Wholegrain Sourdough – Elly Emmett
Evelyn Wood – Evelyn Wood
Kristina’s Travels – Kristina Costalos
Lucas Proudfoot – Lucas Proudfoot
macfarlanebros – Lachlan and Austin Macfarlane
McIntyresMalts – Wade McIntyre
Me Moni – Toddler Learning Videos – Monica Ferreira
mitchellburns – Mitchell Burns
Naysy – Anais Riley
Ocean Pancake – Katt Andryskova
rainbowbop – Sara Taghaode and Amy Parry
Rookie Rockhounding – Jesse Darrah
Salty Monkeys – Dennis Fay
sarahmagusara – Sarah Magusara
Self Suffishing Me – James Valencia
That British Girl: Jordana Grace – Jordana Grace Brown
Travel For Phoebe – Phoebe Lee
We Got The Chocolates – Mitchell and Leigh Drennan