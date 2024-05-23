Screen Queensland unveils participants for Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator initiative

Screen Queensland has announced the 25 participants for its inaugural Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator initiative, which supports local creators in the online video space to share their screen stories.

Held from May to September, the 16-week program of masterclasses and mentoring is delivered in partnership with Queensland’s Changer Studios and support from YouTube.

Creators will be given insights into audience engagement strategies, content creation techniques, and production skills designed to upskill and grow their YouTube audience while enhancing their storytelling capabilities.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland Government was committed to championing Queensland’s talented online creators to share diverse local screen narratives through increasingly accessible global platforms.

The cohort for Screen Queensland’s Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator program.

“This exciting capacity-building initiative is contributing to the delivery of our Government’s priorities for a strong and sustainable sector, sharing our unique stories and celebrating our storytellers,” she said.

Screen Queensland’s CEO Jacqui Feeney said the program was an “unparalleled opportunity” for content creators to foster new connections, gain valuable insights, and receive exposure.

“Screen Queensland is dedicated to cultivating the talent and skills of our local creators, recognising their pivotal role in the evolution of storytelling on screen. We are committed to empowering a new generation of screen content creators, providing them with the essential tools and support they need to flourish in the dynamic creator economy,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing their progress and wish them every success.”

Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator participants:

Bench Chicken – Jordan Peña

bengthebrazilianengineerinAus – Gabriel Ribeiro Gardin Costa e Silva

brookestyless – Brooke and Jake O’Neill

Elly’s Everyday Wholegrain Sourdough – Elly Emmett

Evelyn Wood – Evelyn Wood

Kristina’s Travels – Kristina Costalos

Lucas Proudfoot – Lucas Proudfoot

macfarlanebros – Lachlan and Austin Macfarlane

McIntyresMalts – Wade McIntyre

Me Moni – Toddler Learning Videos – Monica Ferreira

mitchellburns – Mitchell Burns

Naysy – Anais Riley

Ocean Pancake – Katt Andryskova

rainbowbop – Sara Taghaode and Amy Parry

Rookie Rockhounding – Jesse Darrah

Salty Monkeys – Dennis Fay

sarahmagusara – Sarah Magusara

Self Suffishing Me – James Valencia

That British Girl: Jordana Grace – Jordana Grace Brown

Travel For Phoebe – Phoebe Lee

We Got The Chocolates – Mitchell and Leigh Drennan