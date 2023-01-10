Screen Territory has announced the recipients of its first round of 2022/23 funding, with $93,000 to be distributed across story development, audience development, and career development.

Of this, $43,000 in grants will go to supporting six new screen projects, including a documentary following the teenage Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band, as they are invited to perform with KISS on their Australian tour; Tamarind Tree Pictures’ docuseries adaptation of Thomas Mayor’s Dear Son; a scripted series from Darwin-based writer/producer Angelo Raza about a remote mine and the community that surrounds it; and a sequel to Bunya Productions’ 2017 film Sweet Country.

There are also two series concepts from emerging filmmaker Justin Crooks — dark comedy Control Room, about two security guards that work in the control room of a secretive detention centre, and Quizmasters, a dramatic comedy that centres on three asylum seekers trying to find acceptance in their new home.

As part of the career development strand, emerging NT Aboriginal screen practitioners Samantha Laughton, Delroy Tranter, and Jayden Moyle will receive first-hand production experience on the Sydney set of Jon Bell’s upcoming psychological horror feature film The Moogai.

Supported by Screen Territory and Screen Australia, Laughton will undertake an attachment as third assistant director and visual effects, Moyle will undertake a cinematographer attachment, and Delroy a sound recording attachment during the film’s shoot.

The audience development grant has been awarded to short film festival Flickerfest in order to bring it to the NT this year.

In a statement, NT Minister for Industry Nicole Manison said supporting the screen industry had a knock-on effect in relation to the Territory economy.

“I’m so excited to support the career development of our young screen practitioners, writers, and producers, who showcase the best of the Territory’s talent.

“And I welcome events such as the Flickerfest Film Festival that provide local audiences the opportunity to enjoy the best of Australian and international short films right here in the Territory.”