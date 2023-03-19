Screen Well has opened applications for its inaugural industry awards, designed to recognise wellbeing initiatives and innovations in the screen industry.

The awards cover three different categories: Organisation or Production of the Year; Wellbeing Innovation or Initiative of the Year; and Wellbeing Advocate of the Year.

Screen Well co-founder Ben Steel said the awards were a positive way to celebrate and give more visibility the work that is being done to improve mental health outcomes.

“We know through our work and the countless conversations we are having, how much growth there has been in the mental health and wellbeing space in just a few years. Even though we’ve still got a way to go to get the industry where it needs to be,” he said.

“The Screen Well Awards are a way to officially recognise the individuals, organisations and productions that are leading these changes, and to inspire others in the industry to consider driving further wellbeing improvements in their workplaces.”

The award recipients will be provided with Screen Well Awards 2023 digital badges they can use for marketing and other communications.

The awards are free to enter, with applications to close September 10.

Screen Well Awards Categories

Screen Well Award for Organisation or Production of the Year

Awarded to an industry organisation OR specific screen production that has championed wellbeing in the workplace between January 1 2022 and September 10 2023.

Screen Well Award for a Wellbeing Innovation or Initiative of the Year

Awarded to an organisation OR specific production that has introduced or applied a new and outstanding wellbeing innovation or initiative between January 1 2022 and September 10 2023.

Screen Well Award for the Wellbeing Advocate of the Year

Awarded to an individual who has shown great dedication to wellbeing in the industry between January 1 2022 and September 10 2023.