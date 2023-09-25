Screen Well reveals finalists for inaugural awards

After an extensive submissions period, Screen Well has unveiled the finalists for its inaugural awards program, designed to recognise wellbeing initiatives and innovations in the screen industry.

The awards cover four categories: Advocate of the Year, Initiative of the Year, Organisation of the Year and Production of the Year.

“The Screen Well Awards were established as a way for our industry to come together to recognise and celebrate the positive change that is occurring in our industry. In sharing what our colleagues are doing – we hope to inspire others in the industry to include wellbeing as part of their everyday workplace practices,” says Screen Well founder Ben Steel.

“The judges of the awards were impressed by the range, quality and passion for genuine change in the submissions of the inaugural awards, to the extent that we even had to separate our ‘Organisation & Production of the Year’ category into two separate categories, to accommodate the high standard and the volume of compelling submissions.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists – you are truly making an extraordinary difference to the industry that we all love.

The finalists are:

Advocate of the Year

Andy Wright (Never Not Creative)

Bessie Kay (TV presenter/producer)

Initiative of the Year

Organisation of the Year

National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA)

Howard Fine Acting Studio

Fremantle

Production of the Year

Black Snow (Goalpost Pictures)

Erotic Stories (Lingo Pictures)

Gugu naGogo (Tsvaga Pty Ltd)

In Limbo (Bunya Productions & Heiress Films)

Recipients of the awards will be announced in an online ceremony at 09:30 AEDT October 10 – World Mental Health Day.