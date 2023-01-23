Feature film The Drovers Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, upcoming series First Weapons, and SBS Digital Original Latecomers are among the titles that will be unpacked as part of this year’s Screenworks Regional to Global Screen Forum.

The organisation has unveiled its first-look program for the event, which will be held March 30 to April 1 at Lennox Head Cultural Centre, and incorporate the usual mix of interactive sessions, one-on-one meetings, and networking activities.

Among the confirmed speakers are The Drovers Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson producer Bain Stewart and associate producer Nicole Dade, who will appear in conversation to discuss the journey the underlying concept has taken.

With the upcoming release of Blackfella Films and Inkey Media’s First Weapons, producers Darren Dale and Dena Curtis will join the forum to provide insight into the ABC series.

There will also be deep dive into the web series Latecomers from creators Emma Myers and Angus Thompson.

Further, Accessible Arts will also be hosting a workshop as part of the forum to unpack accessibility and ableism in the sector.

Other issues on the agenda include cultural safety, with Ana Tiwary, Katrina Irawati Graham, Ruth De Souza, and development executive and writer, Melissa Lee Speyer to front a session titled, What Cultural Safety Really Means. Speyer is also down to discuss all things development in a separate session.

Elsewhere, No Coincidence producer Mitchell Stanley will break down the process behind complex cross-cultural collaboration.

MCing this year’s forum will be Matty Mills, while Laurrie Brannigan-Onato joins the Screenworks team to program the line-up.

This year’s event will also herald the return of the New Kids On The Block initiative, which debuted in 2022.

Supported by Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, South Australian Film Corporation, Screen Tasmania, and Screen Territory, the program offers selected newcomers the opportunity to have their travel and accommodation paid for and take part in special activities designed to help them make the most of the conference’s sessions and networking opportunities.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the organisation was excited about how the Regional to Global Screen Forum program was shaping up.

“Similar to previous years, the topics covered at the 2023 event will reflect many of the issues and challenges facing regional practitioners and provide great networking and career growth opportunities to our attendees,” he said.

Find more information about how to purchase Early Bird in-person tickets here.