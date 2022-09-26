A $10,000 development grant is on offer for Tasmanian creatives with an interest in short-form online projects, as part of a new initiative from Screenworks.

Delivered in partnership with Screen Tasmania and with support from Screen Australia, Discovering New Online Voices consists of a three-stage program including practical workshops, interactive sessions, and a pitching opportunity to key online market and funding executives.

It will begin with an Open Day in Hobart on developing online short form projects on Friday, October 21, featuring information about the initiative and how to apply, as well as featured speakers Max Miller, Kauthar Abdulalim, and Michelle Melky, plus Alyce Adams and Louise Cocks from Screen Australia’s Online Team.

The application process will open on Monday, October 24, from which up to four participants or project teams will be selected to take part in an intensive two-day workshop in early February 2023, working closely with creative mentors to hone their project pitches and materials.

The initiative will culminate in a Pitch Day in late February where the projects will be pitched to online marketplace decision makers and executives from the Screen Australia Online team, who will determine the recipient of the Screen Tasmania grant.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the support and input from Screen Australia’s Online Team would bring a “real depth of expertise and insight” to the initiative.

“Online platforms are offering increasing avenues for creatives with innovative and unusual ideas, and we hope this initiative will springboard new talent that may be undiscovered in Tasmania.”

Tasmanian Arts Minister Elise Archer said the Tasmanian Government was proud to partner with Screenworks on the program.

“As a government, we are committed to providing more opportunities for those working in our growing screen industry that supports jobs across the state,” she said.

“This new initiative will provide another avenue for our screen practitioners to grow their skills, potentially opening up more opportunities to expand into new markets.”

To be considered for this program, applicants must have been resident in Tasmania for at least six months.

Applications will officially open at 9am AEDT on Monday, October 24 with a submission deadline of Friday, November 22. Tickets for the one-day event are available here.