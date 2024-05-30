Sean Byrne’s ‘Dangerous Animals’ lands on the Gold Coast with Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney

Sean Byrne’s thriller Dangerous Animals, starring Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, and Josh Heuston, has commenced filming on the Gold Coast, with the production expected to contribute more than $10 million to the Queensland economy.

Written by Nick Lepard, the story follows Zephyr (Harrison), a savvy and free-spirited surfer who is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Courtney).

Held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below. The only person who realises she is missing is new love interest Moses (Josh Hueston), who goes looking for Zephyr, only to be caught by the deranged murderer as well. The cast also includes Ella Newton.

Dangerous Animals is produced by Brouhaha’s Troy Lum and Andrew Mason, alongside LD Entertainment’s Pete Shilaimon and Mickey Liddell for LD Entertainment, Oddfellows Entertainment’s Chris Ferguson, and Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh Jones.

The Queensland Government is supporting the production through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and has predicted it will generate employment opportunities for 115 local cast, crew, and creatives while contributing more than $10.7 million to the state’s economy

Lum said Brouhaha Entertainment was “beyond happy to be back in Queensland”, following the company’s first foray into television with the Brisbane-filmed Boy Swallows Universe.

“We love working with our talented local crew in such a film-friendly state,” he said.

“The Gold Coast offers everything we need to produce a world-class movie and we are grateful for the continued assistance of Screen Queensland who are tremendous partners.”

Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO said that the agency is pleased to welcome Brouhaha Entertainment back to Queensland.

“With a storyline that is set on the Gold Coast as well as being made on the Gold Coast, Dangerous Animals is an exciting genre film that joins a slate of local screen stories including Gettin’ Square sequel Spit, Audrey, Black Snow and How to Make Gravy.

“Screen Queensland is proud to support opportunities for our state’s talented cast, crews and creatives to bring homegrown stories to life alongside those from Hollywood. Brouhaha Entertainment has a track record of creating engaging Australian content that can resonate across borders—especially as genre films are back in demand. We look forward to working with the team again, this time on Dangerous Animals.”



