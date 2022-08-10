Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red, Bunya Productions’ True Colours, and Phil Noyce classic Dead Calm headline the program for next month’s Australian International Screen Forum (AISF) in New York, which returns as an in-person event.

To be held at the Lincoln Center from September 6-8, the fourth annual forum will open with Otto’s SXSW-selected musical comedy about an aspiring Dolly Parton impersonator (Krew Boylan), with SBS/NITV’s crime series to serve as the television drama centerpiece.

Noyce will be on hand to present his 1989 psychological thriller, featuring Nicole Kidman, Sam Neill, and Billy Zane, while also leading a masterclass as part of the industry conference.

Screenings will be accompanied by industry workshops. Delegates of Screen Australia’s Talent USA New York program will attend, the recipients of which will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous delegates have included Natalie Erika James, Grant Sputore, Joe Brumm, Dylan River, and Samantha Strauss.

Working alongside co-founders Chris Beale and Michael Kelleher in guiding this year’s event are ambassadors Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Deborra-Lee Furness, and Hugh Jackman. There is also the Screen Forum Board of Advisors, which includes Deirdre Brennan, Francesca Beale, Ann Moore, Elliot Whitton, Ken Crouch, Graeme Mason, Schuyler Weiss, Ian Sutherland, and Kate Marks.

Kelleher, executive director of the forum, said the return to Lincoln Center was an important step in the event’s continued presence as an international event.

“Virtual events are useful, but nothing compares to meeting in person, particularly when you are showcasing new Australian talent and projects,” he said.

“My sincere thanks as always to our Ambassadors Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Deborra-lee Furness, and Hugh Jackman and our dedicated Board of Advisors for their efforts this year.”

Beale, chairman of the AISF, was also “very pleased” to return to the venue.

“We welcome the exceptional new class of Talent USA rising screen artists, and it will be a special pleasure to welcome the great Phil Noyce,” he said.

The industry program, including keynote speakers, will be announced later this month.

Previous speakers include directors Gillian Armstrong and Luhrmann, cinematographer John Seale, film editor Jill Bilcock, US producers Barry Levinson and Jason Blum, and US documentary producer Sheila Nevins.

Find out more information about ticketing and the incoming program here.