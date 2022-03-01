Madeline McKeown is the inaugural recipient of the inaugural David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program, receiving a 12-month scholarship at Seven West Media.

The initiative was established in September last year as a way to honour the former Seven West Media CEO, following his death in July aged 70.

Aimed at junior graduates with a passion for sales, programming, or news, it was set up in conjunction with Leckie’s wife, Skye and their sons Harry and Ben, who also judged applications with senior Seven West Media executives.

In a statement Skye, Harry, and Ben Leckie said McKeown had distinguished herself in an “outstanding” field.

“Madeline is a very accomplished young person and we felt that she will really excel in her experience at Seven,” they said.

“The scholarship will cover all facets of a highly successful business and Seven is a fantastic place to work and to learn.

“David’s first love in his life was always TV. He was so passionate about all aspects of it. Davo was a tough taskmaster, from the old school, and if you didn’t ‘stack up’, you knew about it. That made people strive to achieve and improve.

“We felt in our discussions with Madeline that David would be very pleased to welcome her to his team. We wish her all the best and encourage her to take advantage of everything that is offered by Seven.

Seven West Media managing director and CEO James Warburton said the scholarship program was a “fitting tribute” to his legacy and memory.

“Madeline is smart, motivated and keen to learn and grow in the media industry,” he said.

“I know David would have been very impressed by her and would have been a great mentor and support.

“Like everyone at Seven, I’m very pleased to welcome Madeline and I look forward to seeing her career with us flourish.”