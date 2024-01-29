SmallHD launches Ultra 7 monitor

SmallHD has announced Ultra 7, its next generation 4K production monitor with a 2300 nits touchscreen display.

The monitor integrates with Teradek’s new Bolt 6 wireless platform, and its 6G-SDI inputs allow ingest and passthrough of up to 4Kp30 video signals. Dual 2-pin power connectors enable users to output power for accessories, while SmallHD’s PageOS software can be controlled via touchscreen or joystick, and large tactile buttons.

The Ultra 7 is also designed to be durable. It is SmallHD’s first IP-Certified monitor at IP53, which is defined by protection against ingress of liquids and fine particles, and a sealed heat management system allows the Ultra 7 to operate in variable temperatures ranging from 0ºC to 40ºC. The machined chassis also has raised edges to protect the front-glass of the display and shock-absorbing silicone bumpers.

“When we set out to design our next generation of ultrabright handhelds, we knew we had to create a monitor that was a major leap forward,” said SmallHD VP cine products Greg Smokler.

“Ultra 7 combines the processing power of our 4K production monitors with a rugged chassis and heat-management system built to withstand the harshest production conditions.”

The Ultra 7 can be combined with a quick-release sunhood. This new design clips securely into the front of the monito using hidden magnets for quick conversion to a 3- or 4-sided hood. The new sunhood is constructed with an anti-reflective felt underside that protects the monitor glass when the hood closes and transforms into a durable cover.

Ultra 7 can be purchased with a fully-integrated Teradek Bolt 6 transmitter or receiver inside the same-size chassis as the standard model. These integrated wireless monitors will feature a new rugged antenna cap to reduce antenna damage and will be available in Bolt 6 750 and 1500 range models. Ultra 7 RX kits will ship with handles, a padded strap, and a Wooden Camera Micro Battery Plate (GM, VM, or B-mount).

An integrated Ethernet and 5-Pin USB port enable flexible and intuitive PageOS-integrated camera control options–anchored to every page–for ARRI, RED, and Sony VENICE cameras, while TX and RX models will support wireless camera control over the clear airwaves of the 6GHz spectrum.

Pricing: $US2,999

Ultra 7 Specifications:

Brightness: Up to 2300nits

SDI: 1x 6G-SDI Input (up to 4Kp30)

1x 6G-SDI Input/Output (up to 4Kp30)

HDMI: 1x HDMI 2.0 In (4Kp60), 1x HDMI 2.0 Out (4Kp60)

Resolution: 1920×1200

Camera Control Compatibility: ARRI, RED® and Sony VENICE / VENICE 2

IP Rating: IP53

Control Ports: RJ-45 Ethernet, 5-Pin USB locking connector

Power Input: 2x 2-Pin Locking Connector, optional Battery Plates

Optional Wooden Camera Micro Plates (GM,VM)

Wireless Video: Built-in Bolt 6 TX / RX Options

Software: PageOS

SD Card Slot: Load/store 33pt LUTS, Firmware updates, Image Capture