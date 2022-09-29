Sony has announced the newest addition to its cinema line – the FX30 (model ILME-FX30).

The new FX30 is a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes, and user-imported look up tables at a price point designed to appeal to aspiring filmmakers.

It features a new back-illuminated APS-C Exmor R™ CMOS sensor (Super 35 format) with a dual base ISO (800/2500) to deliver high sensitivity, low noise, and 14+ stops[i] of latitude.

The FX30 supports a variety of video recording codecs — it can shoot 4K Super 35 (16:9) by oversampling from 6K at up to 60fps.

Other features include the ability to shoot in high frame rates, including 4K at 120fps and full HD at 240fps. Both 16:9 recording modes can shoot at 10-bit 4:2:2 while an HDMI Type-A connector can be used to output 4K, 16-bit RAW[ii] to an external recorder.

The flat-top design comes complete with threaded accessory attachment points, while also incorporating an XLR handle unit[xii], which can be used to capture low-angle shots and allows filmmakers to capture audio through various audio inputs, including two XLR audio inputs and a 3.5 mm stereo mini jack for 4-channel recording. External microphones can be connected directly to the camera via the multi-interface shoe or microphone jack. There is also an internal stereo microphone for audio recording.

In addition to introducing the new FX30, Sony announced two new CFexpress Type A Memory Cards – CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T. Both are large capacity cards that support high-speed performance with high-speed performance in both reading and writing.

Sony ANZ head of digital imaging Jun Yoon said the FX30 introduced “an exciting new entry point” into the brand’s Cinema Line range of cameras.

“Whether it is your first dedicated video capture device, or it acts as a subsidiary cam, the FX30 can deliver professional high-end content that will seamlessly fit into your Cinema Line workflow,” he said.