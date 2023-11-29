SPA, Netflix announce Broad Horizons initiative for First Nations creatives

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has partnered with Netflix to launch Broad Horizons, a new initiative designed to increase access and opportunities for First Nations screen professionals.

Applications are now open for the program, through which participants will receive complimentary registration for next year’s Screen Forever on the Gold Coast and return flights and accommodation to attend the conference, as well as a 12-month SPA Associate Producer membership, and exclusive networking opportunities.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the organsation was keen to foster career pathways for First Nations creatives and “amplify the diverse voices that shape our nation’s identity”.

“Broad Horizons goes beyond providing access to Screen Forever,” he said.

“It is about pioneering inclusivity for First Nations screen professionals from every corner of Australia and speaks to SPA and Netflix’s commitment to continuing to foster a more representative and vibrant industry.”

In order to be eligible for Broad Horizons, applicants be 18 years of age or older, identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, and reside in Australia.

They must also be available to attend Screen Forever in person on the Gold Coast between March 19-21, and not have received any travel support for the conference through Screen Australia, or any state screen agency.

Applications close December 19. Find out more information here.