Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has partnered with the British Film Institute (BFI) to launch UK Connect, an initiative designed to create new global opportunities for film and television producers at this year’s Screen Forever.

Held as part of the SPA Connect market, the program will assist ten Australian and ten UK-based film and television producers seeking international partners and financing.

The BFI will also select four UK sales agents to join buyers at the market.

Participants will be offered a full day of events focused on doing business and unlocking additional funding with UK counterparts, including exclusive talks, networking, and bespoke 1-1 meetings on the day before the official opening of Screen Forever.

Further networking events and curated meetings are planned for the selected projects during the May event, in order to give producers the best possible chance to secure financing and suitable partners for their projects.

“The initiative is the result of SPA understanding the need for new and unique opportunities for Australian producers to tap into the global markets,” SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said.

“Australia is home to a wealth of bold, courageous, and intuitive storytellers who champion Australian stories and showcase our culture globally, and our mission is to ensure these storytellers have every opportunity imaginable to succeed in doing so. We thank the team at the British Film Institute for helping to facilitate UK Connect and are excited to foster this relationship into the future, continuing to bring passionate screen industry professionals from far and wide together, resulting in spectacular productions.”

BFI head of international and industry policy Agnieszka Moody said Australia was an important market for the UK and vice versa.

“With a revised co-production treaty between our two countries about to come into force, we are looking to capitalise on those strengths and, through UK Connect, support the growth of international networks for our respective industries, forging new partnerships and stimulating opportunities for co-production,” she said.

Entries are now open for UK Connect, with applications closing on February 13. Find out more details about the initiative here.

Screen Forever 37 will take place on the Gold Coast May 3-5, followed by an online global market across May 9-10.