SPA unveils councillors, appointed advisors for 2023/24

Goalpost Pictures’ Kylie Munnich will serve as a Screen Producers Australia councillor for 2023/24, while Greg Woods, Kevin Whyte, Kurt Royan, Mitchell Stanley, and Steph Dower have been appointed as advisors, following the organisation’s annual general meeting.

Hoodlum Entertainment’s Tracey Vieira again leads the council as president alongside vice president Suzanne Ryan from SLR Productions, while Nathan Anderson, Greg Basser, Aaron Fa’aoso, Michael Fardell, Scott Howard, Leah Purcell, Bain Stewart, and Matthew Vitins have concluded their terms.

In welcoming the new additions, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said they represented a “significant cross-section of the local production industry”.

“Their broad range of experiences, genres, geographical areas, and business structures will be instrumental in navigating the evolving landscape of Australian screen business,” he said.

“I look forward to working alongside council president Tracey Vieira and vice president Suzanne Ryan in the coming year as we work with the government and industry to establish regulatory and industrial settings that will allow our sector to thrive.”

The new SPA council for 2023/24 is as follows:

President

• Tracey Vieira, Hoodlum Entertainment

Vice president

• Suzanne Ryan, SLR Productions

Councillors

• Kylie Munnich, Goalpost Pictures

• Lisa Scott, Highview Productions

• Tsu Shan Chambers, Wise Goat Productions

• Veronica Fury, WildBear Entertainment

Advisors to council

• Greg Woods, Fremantle Australia

• Kevin Whyte, Guesswork TV

• Kurt Royan, The Post Lounge

• Mitchell Stanley, No Coincidence Media

• Stephanie Dower, Scout Films