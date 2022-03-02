Nine and Stan have co-commissioned a new four-part series based on the 2002 Bali bombings.

Production has begun in Western Sydney on the Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia drama, which is being developed in consultation with those directly impacted by the tragedy.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs killed 202 people, which saw local Balinese and Australian and British tourists scramble to rescue the injured and comfort the dying.

Bali 2002 is set to explore how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia, and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair.

Leading the cast are Rachel Griffiths and Richard Roxburgh, alongside Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), Sean Keenan, Ewen Leslie and Arka Das.

There will also be appearances from a range of Australian and Balinese actors, including Anthony Wong, Paul Ayre, Maleeka Gasbari, Gerwin Widjaja, and Sri Ayu Jati Kartika.

Kerrie Mainwaring is producing for Screentime, with Tim Pye executive producer alongside Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

Mainwaring said it was an important story for all Australians.

“We have worked hard to bring together this terrific cast and team of creatives to honour the story of all those Australians, Indonesians and others who experienced the terrible tragedy in Bali in 2002,” she said.

The series, which has major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, marks the first original drama series co-commission between 9Network and Stan.

Healy, Nine director of television, said it would not be the last.

“It is a privilege for the 9Network and Stan to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings with this landmark drama,” he said.

“The Bali bombings were a turning point in Australian and Indonesian history and we are proud to have such an outstanding multinational cast and creative team on this project.

“Bali 2002 is first of many co-commissions between 9Network and Stan, and we look forward to making more announcements on these collaborations in the coming months.”

Scobie, Stan chief content officer, said the streamer was looking forward to continuing its close collaboration with the teams at the 9Network, Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia on the project.

“Developed in collaboration with world-class creatives from Australia and Indonesia, and in consultation with those directly impacted, Bali 2002 promises to be a powerful, inspiring, and sensitively told drama series that pays respect to everyday heroes from Australia, Bali, and beyond,” she said.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman said the company was “genuinely delighted to be on board for the project.

“ESA is incredibly proud to produce a series that means so much to so many. Triggered by an event that shocked the world, Bali 2002 is a story of resilience and heroism born from the darkest tragedy,” he said.

“This is a gripping four-part series that is evocative, sensitive and reflective of the stories that have been told directly from those impacted by this event.”

Bali 2002 will premiere later this year. Banijay Rights is responsible for international distribution.