‘Stuff the British Stole’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In the second season of ABC factual series Stuff the British Stole, host Marc Fennell ventures from Egyptian deserts to deep in the Amazon River and takes viewers from a shipwreck in the depths of the Aegean Sea to a robot laboratory high in a Tuscan mountain range. Legendary actor and writer Stephen Fry joins Marc in episode one for an investigation into arguably the most controversial museum display in Britain, the Parthenon Marbles.

Along the way, Marc uncovers hidden tales of heists, wars, intrigue, and skullduggery. Were these treasures really stolen? By whom? And what should be done with them now? The answers to these questions are never as straightforward as they seem.

Fennell serves as creator, writer, director, and executive producer, working alongside series writer and director Stephanie Weimar and executive producers David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Michael Tear, Richard Finlayson, and Jude Troy. Kate Pappas is series producer, with Alan Erson and Felicity Justrabo also producers. The creative team also includes CBC executive director of unscripted content Jennifer Dettman, CBC executive in charge of production for unscripted content Nic Meloney, ABC commissioning editor and executive producer Kalita Corrigan, and ABC head of factual Susie Jones.

An Australia-Canada co-production, Stuff the British Stole is co-produced by Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment, and Cream Productions (Canada) for the ABC and CBC with major production investment from Screen Australia. The series is financed with support from Rogers Cable Network Fund, the Government of Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, Canada Media Fun, Create NSW, and VicScreen. FremantleMedia will distribute the series worldwide.

The second season of Stuff the British Stole will premiere Monday, June 17 at 8pm on ABC TV with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.