In Stuff The British Stole, journalist Marc Fennell examines the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic and priceless relics, including a scandalous diamond at the heart of the crown jewels that millions of Indians and Pakistanis claim was stolen.

He reveals the wild heist of a Scottish relic that has been crucial to the crowning of almost every British Monarch right up until Charles the 3rd and he pieces together the mystery of arguably the most controversial artwork in Australia – a mosaic looted in the middle of a war that saw Britain and Australia clash.

Based on the podcast of the same name, the six-part series takes audiences on a globe-trotting, emotional quest for truth, amidst bitterly contested histories.

It was co-produced by Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment, and Cream Productions (Canada) for the ABC and the CBC.

Fennell co-produced and wrote the series, with Wooden Horse’s Richard Finlayson and Jude Troy executive producing alongside WildBear Entertainment’s Alan Erson and Michael Tear, and Cream Productions’ David Brady and Kate Harrison.

Also involved were ABC commissioning editor and executive producer Kalita Corrigan, CBC executive director of unscripted content Jennifer Dettman, CBC executive in charge of production, unscripted content, Nic Meloney, and ABC acting head of factual and culture, Richard Huddleston. Fremantle Media will distribute the series worldwide.

The series received principal production funding from Screen Australia and was financed with support from the Canada Media Fund, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, Ontario Creates, and Content Mint.

Stuff The British Stole will premiere on ABC TV and on ABC iview from Tuesday, November 1 at 8pm.