‘Take My Hand’ (Trailer)

John Raftopoulos’ directorial debut Take My Hand stars Radha Mitchell as an accomplished Australian woman living in London who is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the peak of her career. After the sudden death of her husband and losing her job, she returns to Australia with her three sons before a chance reunion with a childhood sweetheart (Adam Demos) changes her life.

The cast also includes Meg Fraser, Neighbours star Xavier Molyneux, and actor/singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Written by Raftopoulos and Dave Paterson, the story is inspired by the real-life journey of Raftopoulos’ wife Claire Jensz, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS) and serves as the film’s executive producer. It was shot across Byron Bay and London in the first half of last year.

Bronte Films’ Blake Northfield produced the film, working with DOP Wade Muller, production designer Esther Rosenberg, costume designer Tracey Rose Sparke, and hair and make-up designer Billie Weston.

Take My Hand will be released in Australia on August 29 via Rialto Distribution.