Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson leads the nominees for the Australian Film Critics Association (AFCA) Awards, which will be held later this year.

Purcell’s feature directorial debut has scored eight nods, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay, each for the multi-hyphenate. Rob Collins, Malachi Dower-Roberts, and Jessica De Gouw also received acting nominations, while Mark Wareham was nominated for cinematography.

The other nominees for both Best Film and Best Director are Del Kathryn Barton’s Blaze, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, Goran Stolevski’s You Won’t Be Alone, Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ Sissy and Sara Kern’s Moja Vesna.

Up for Best Documentary are Tiriki Onus and Alec Morgan’s Ablaze, Danny Cohen’s Anonymous Club, Lachlan Mcleod’s Clean, Kasimir Burgess’ Franklin and Gus Berger’s The Lost City of Melbourne.

In the international categories, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sophie Hyde’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick each received nominations for Best International Film in English, while Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman, Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis, Aida?, and Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl each received nominations for Best International Film Not in the English Language.

In the Best International Documentary category are A Life on the Farm, Fire of Love, Moonage Daydream, Navalny, and The Velvet Queen.

AFCA is one of Australia’s professional associations for film critics, film reviewers and film journalists who work regularly in the media.

Winners are determined by a two-stage voting process involving AFCA’s membership body. The awards will be held later in 2023 alongside the AFCA writing awards which celebrate the finest film criticism by Australian critics. Launching for the first time in 2023 is the Jim Murphy Broadcast award, recognising the best in radio broadcast or podcasting. This new award is named after pioneering film critic Jim Murphy who co-hosted Australia’s first movie review program with Ivan Hutchison.

The full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

Blaze

Elvis

Moja Vesna

Sissy

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

The Stranger

You Won’t Be Alone

BEST DIRECTOR

Del Kathryn Barton – Blaze

Hannah Barlow & Kane Senes – Sissy

Sara Kern – Moja Vesna

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Goran Stolevski – You Won’t Be Alone

Thomas M Wright – The Stranger

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Joel Edgerton – The Stranger

Idris Elba – Three Thousand Years of Longing

Zac Efron – Gold

Nitin Vengurlekar – The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour

BEST ACTRESS

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Loti Kovacic – Moja Vesna

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Julia Savage – Blaze

Noomi Rapace – You Won’t Be Alone

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Simon Baker – Blaze

Rob Collins – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Sean Harris – The Stranger

Daniel Monks – Sissy

Malachi Dower Roberts – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica De Gouw – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Olivia De Jonge – Elvis

Emily De Margheriti – Sissy

Alice Englert – You Won’t Be Alone

Yael Stone – Blaze

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sam Chiplin – The Stranger

Matthew Chuang – You Won’t Be Alone

Jeremy Rouse – Blaze

Mandy Walker – Elvis

Mark Wareham – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

BEST SCREENPLAY

Sara Kern – Moja Vesna

Baz Luhrmann, Craig Pearce, Sam Bramell – Elvis

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

Goran Stolevski – You Won’t Be Alone

Thomas M Wright – The Stranger

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ablaze

Anonymous Club

Clean

Franklin

The Lost City of Melbourne

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM IN ENGLISH

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Nope

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Decision To Leave

Drive My Car

Petite Maman

Quo Vadis Aida?

The Quiet Girl

BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY

A Life on The Farm

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

The Velvet Queen