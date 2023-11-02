‘The Fall Guy’ (Trailer)

Universal’s Sydney-shot adaptation of Glen A. Larson’s 1980s television series The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) — goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham) pivots to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

The cast also includes Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu, as well as Australians Teresa Palmer, Ben Knight, Matuse, Adam Dunn, Zara Michaels and Ioane Sa’ula,

The film was written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch, who also produces with Kelly McCormick via 87North, alongside Gosling and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

Pearce executive produces with 360’s Geoff Shaevitz, while Universal executive vice president of production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret oversaw the project.

The Fall Guy will be released in cinemas February 29.