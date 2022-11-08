Mike Greaney’s online anthology The Future of Everything features the stories of a forty-something guy named Keith who’s determined to fight God, a government-funded resort built to encourage intergalactic tourism, and internet-radicalised ducks at war with socialist seagulls.

The 5 x 5-minute series projects Australia into alternate versions of the future, challenging toxic masculinity, housing affordability, online radicalisation, and internet dependency through a satirical lens.

Narrated by late Indigenous elder Jack Charles, the LateNite production has a voice cast that includes Tony Armstrong, Geraldine Hickey, Celia Pacquola, Vidya Rajan, Nath Valvo, Dane Simpson, Sammy J, Luke McGregor, and Luke Heggie, among others.

Greaney wrote and directed the series, with Nicholas Colla producing. The project received principal production funding from Screen Australia and was financed with support from VicScreen.

The first episode ‘Unlimited Ducks’ is available to view on YouTube, with episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays at 11am.